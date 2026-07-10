Paddy Power Spain vs Belgium Offer: Score £30 Free Bets for World Cup Quarter-Final Matchup

How to Claim Paddy Power's Spain vs Belgium Offer

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Spain vs Belgium Preview

Spain will arrive in Los Angeles looking every inch one of the favourites to lift the World Cup. After opening the tournament with a frustrating draw against Cape Verde, Luis de la Fuente's side has responded emphatically, winning four consecutive matches without conceding a goal.

Their dramatic Round of 16 victory over Portugal required a stoppage-time winner from Mikel Merino, whose remarkable comeback from a stress fracture has become one of the stories of the tournament after months of rehabilitation and time away from his newborn son.

Defensively, Spain has set the standard. Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte have formed an outstanding partnership in central defence, while Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro have excelled on either flank.

Rodri continues to control matches from midfield, and the creativity of Lamine Yamal gives La Roja the spark to unlock even the most disciplined defences.

Belgium, meanwhile, produced arguably their finest performance of the competition by dismantling the United States 4-1 in the previous round. Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Dodi Lukebakio and Youri Tielemans all impressed as Rudi Garcia's side finally showed the attacking quality many expected before the tournament began.

There are concerns, however. Powerful midfielder Amadou Onana has been ruled out after suffering a serious knee injury, leaving Belgium with a significant hole in midfield as they prepare to battle Rodri. Romelu Lukaku has returned from injury but is still being managed carefully after missing part of the group stage.

Spain has won three of the last five meetings between the nations, with Belgium claiming one victory and one draw.

Belgium's confidence is sky-high after eliminating the US, the tournament's primary hosts, and if their attacking players reproduce the form they showed in the last round, they have the quality to make this quarter-final far closer than many expect.

Paddy Power's £30 Spain vs Belgium Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Bet £5 Get £3 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 Free Bet Min Qualifying Odds 2.0 (Evens) Terms & Conditions New Customer offer - Use promo code YSKAST. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £30 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad Full T&Cs



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