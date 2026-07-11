Paddy Power England vs Norway Offer: Get 40/1 for Three Lions to Qualify

How to Claim Paddy Power's Norway vs England Offer

Visit Paddy Power via the promotional link Register a new account Enter bonus code YSKATF during registration Deposit at least £5 using a qualifying payment method (Debit Card, Apple Pay or Pay by Bank) Place a £! sports bet on England to qualify If England qualify you'll get £40 in free bets Free bets are valid for 30 days and can be used across football, horse racing and other eligible sports markets

Norway vs England Preview

A place in the World Cup semi-finals is on the line as Norway and England renew a rivalry that has long held special significance across Scandinavia.

England progressed after an absorbing 3-2 victory over hosts Mexico despite playing much of the match with ten men, while Norway produced arguably the result of the tournament by defeating Brazil 2-1 thanks to another clinical Erling Haaland display. The Manchester City striker has now scored seven goals in four World Cup matches, with Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers describing him this week as "deadly in front of goal".

Norway have also enjoyed unexpected support from neighbouring Sweden following their own elimination, with recent polling suggesting around three-quarters of Swedish supporters hope Ståle Solbakken's side continue their remarkable run.

There have been minor fitness concerns in the Norwegian camp after several players were affected by illness during the knockout stages. Marcus Holmgren Pedersen missed the Brazil matchday squad due to illness, while Julian Ryerson has also been managing a knock. However, goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland has played down fears that the squad will be significantly weakened.

England, meanwhile, must cope without suspended defender Jarell Quansah, while experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson's tournament ended after sustaining a wrist injury while celebrating the win over Mexico. Thomas Tuchel will again look towards Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Declan Rice to guide the Three Lions through another high-pressure knockout encounter.

Paddy Power's 40/1 Norway vs England Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Get 40/1 for England to qualify Bonus Amount £40 free bets Min Qualifying Odds N/A Terms & Conditions New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the To Qualify market on England to qualify vs Norway, Saturday, July 11th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders. Free bets are valid for 30 days. Deposits must be made using Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit card. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

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