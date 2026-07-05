Paddy Power England vs Mexico Offer: Get £50 in free bets for Three Lions Knockout Game

How to Claim Paddy Power's Mexico vs England Offer

Visit Paddy Power and register a new account Enter the bonus code YSKASP during registration Deposit a minimum of £5 using Pay by Bank, Debit Card or Apple Pay Place a £10 sports bet at minimum odds of EVS (2.0) Your qualifying bet must settle before 1 December 2026 Once settled, you'll receive £50 in free bets Free bets are valid for 30 days Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings

Mexico vs England Preview

Mexico head into Sunday's last-16 encounter full of confidence after producing one of the standout campaigns of the tournament so far.

Javier Aguirre's side won all three group matches without conceding before ending a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory by defeating Ecuador 2-0 in front of a passionate home crowd at the Mexico City Stadium, affectionately known as the Azteca.

Julian Quinones has emerged as one of the stars of the tournament, scoring against Ecuador before providing the assist for Raul Jimenez, whose experience continues to give Mexico a reliable focal point in attack.

The hosts have now won four consecutive matches on home soil during this World Cup and know victory would send them into a quarter-final against either Brazil or Norway.

England's route has been far less comfortable. Thomas Tuchel's side topped their group with wins over Croatia and Panama before being held by Ghana, but they were forced to come from behind against DR Congo after an early defensive lapse.

Harry Kane responded with a decisive second-half brace to secure a 2-1 victory, taking his tournament tally to five goals and once again underlining his importance in the biggest moments.

History also adds another layer to this contest. Despite both nations being World Cup regulars, they have met only once in the competition, with England recording a 2-0 victory during their triumphant 1966 campaign. Mexico will hope home advantage helps them gain revenge 60 years on.

Paddy Power's £50 Mexico vs England Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 in Free Bets Promo Code YSKASP Min Qualifying Odds EVS (2.0) Terms & Conditions New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. #ad Full T&Cs



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