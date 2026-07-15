Paddy Power England vs Argentina Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for World Cup Semi-Final

How to Claim Paddy Power World Cup Offer

Visit Paddy Power through the promotional link. Register a new account and complete the sign-up process. Enter promo code YSKAST during registration. Deposit a minimum of £5 using Pay by Bank, Debit Card or Apple Pay. Place a qualifying sports bet of £5 or more at odds of Evens (2.0) or higher within 30 days of opening your account. Once your qualifying bet has settled, receive £30 in free bets, paid as 3 x £10 Free Bet Builders, Accumulator or Multiple bet tokens. Use your free bets before they expire, subject to Paddy Power's full terms and conditions.

England vs Argentina World Cup Preview

England will face Argentina for the first time in 21 years in Wednesday night’s World Cup semi-final.

Previous encounters have been denied by the audacity of Diego Maradona and the petulance of David Beckham – but this World Cup’s meeting adds another chapter to one of international football’s greatest rivalries.

Until 2022, Lionel Messi had never won a World Cup – a mark on his career that threatened to undermine his status as the greatest player in football’s history.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner inspired Argentina to victory in 2022, scoring seven goals as he finally claimed the one trophy missing from his collection.

Remarkably, aged 39, Messi has returned for the 2026 tournament, already scoring eight times, as Argentina stand one win from another final.

Messi has never faced England, and, arguably, there has never been a worse time to face the Three Lions at an international tournament.

While controversy, red cards, and penalty shootout failures defined England’s previous World Cup ties against Argentina, the national team has enjoyed a mentality shift in recent years.

Having reached the previous two European Championship finals, made the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments, England believe they can compete with the game’s most illustrious teams.

It’s epitomised by Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane’s resolve to score crucial goals in games that are slipping away from England, or the unflusteredness of Thomas Tuchel’s team when travelling to the Azteca Stadium to face Mexico.

England are less likely to be the architects of their own demise as in previous years, nor will VAR allow another ‘Hand of God’, but they may still be the weaker football team.

Across the tournament, Argentina have scored 17 goals, the most of any team, compared to England’s 13. The holders have created a combined xG of 12.8, 1.9 higher than England’s total.

Both teams have conceded six goals, but Argentina’s xGA of 3.40 is less concerning than England’s 4.90.

However, Argentina have enjoyed a more favourable route to the final, with the average ranking of teams they’ve faced in the knockout stages 38.30 compared to England’s 30.30.

Despite those narrow statistical differences, Paddy Power believes England have the edge, pricing the Three Lions as 13/8 (2.63) favourites. Meanwhile, Argentina can be backed at 2/1 (3.00).

Paddy Power’s England vs Argentina Offer – How to Claim

Paddy Power Offer Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets (Promo Code: YSKAST) Bonus Amount £30 in Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms & Conditions New UK & Ireland customers only. Deposit £5 via eligible payment methods, enter promo code YSKAST, place a £5 bet at odds of 2.0 or greater within 30 days. Receive 3 x £10 free bet tokens after settlement. Full T&Cs apply. 18+ GambleAware.

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