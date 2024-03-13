Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer: Get 50/1 for El Fabiolo to win Champion Chase

Paddy Power’s Cheltenham offer allows new players to get huge boosted odds of 50/1 for El Fabiolo to win the Champion Chase.

Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer: Enhanced Odds on El Fabiolo

How to claim your Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer for Champion Chase

Paddy Power’s Cheltenham offer for the Champion Chase is extremely generous, with users able to get huge odds of 50/1 for El Fabiolo to win the race at 4.00.

In order to claim this offer, simply follow the steps below to get involved:

Head to Paddy Power via the offer above Hit the ‘Sign Up’ option Start creating your account Enter personal info such as name, email and phone number No code is required for this offer Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit Place a £1 bet on the Win or Each Way market for El Fabiolo in the Champion Chase If El Fabiolo wins winning will be paid out at normal price Difference will be paid out in free bets up to £50 Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Queen Mother Champion Chase Preview: El Fabiolo Huge Favourite to Claim Crown

The Champion Chase gets underway at 4.00 this afternoon, with El Fabiolo massive favourites to cross the line first and claim the victory.

El Fabiolo heads into the race priced at 1.3 with Paddy, making it clear favourite to win, with the next best price coming from Edwardstone at 7.5 whilst Captain Guinness isn’t far behind at 9.0.

Willie Mullins has a ridiculous record at Cheltenham, with the bookies backing his record to get even better this afternoon with a win in the Champion Chase.

He was successful at the 2023 edition of the festival, with El Fabiolo winning the 2.10 on Tuesday, beating Jonbon to the win by just over five lengths with an excellent performance.

The mare heads into the race in fine form, with El Fabiolo having won all of its last seven races, including all six of its chases during its career.

All of these have come by an impressive distance, with El Fabiolo winning by the likes of eight, 11 and 10 lengths during this winning run.

Paddy’s odds of 1.3 are currently the best odds around for the seven-year-old to win this evening, with their boosted odds being completely clear of any of their competitors.

Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer Champion Chase: Key Terms and Conditions

The T&C’s for this offer is very easy to understand, with users just needing to sign-up via the offer in this piece to get involved.

Once done, simply create your account with Paddy Power and make your initial deposit, with you then just needing to stake £1 on the Win or Each Way market for El Fabiolo in the 4.00 Champion Chase.

If it goes on to win, you’ll be paid out in cash up to normal odds, with the difference between this and £50 being paid out in the form of free bets.

For example, if El Fabiolo is 1/2 to win, you’ll receive 50p cash and £49.50 in free bets to use as you please.

These free bets will be valid for seven days, with users unable to withdraw these for real cash at any point.

Key Terms and Conditions in full: New customer offer. Max stake £/€‎1. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.