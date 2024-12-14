Get three Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips from our football expert for today's 17:30 Premier League clash (14/12/2024).

Fifth-placed Forest are ahead of sixth-placed Villa only on goal difference with both teams right in the mix for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Forest to edge past Villa

Forest picked up a win at Old Trafford for the first time in 30 years last weekend, beating Manchester United 3-2, and they can keep the momentum going at Villa's expense.

The Tricky Trees have been solid at the City Ground of late, winning three of their last four matches, and a defence that has conceded the joint third-fewest goals (18) in the division can keep out the Villans.

All three of those victories have come with clean sheets and another shutout can be recorded against Villa, who may be fatigued after Tuesday's hard-fought 3-2 Champions League win at RB Leipzig.

Unai Emery's side had lost four away matches in a row before that European success and they may find it difficult to overcome a Forest team full of confidence.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Forest to win to nil @ 7/2 with bet365

Rogers to rack up the fouls

Morgan Rogers has been integral to Villa this season, scoring four goals and registering two assists in the Premier League, but he also has a mean streak about him and regularly gets pulled up by the referee.

The 22-year-old has committed 19 fouls in the league, just one behind team-mate Youri Tielemans who leads his club's charts, while his last two top-flight appearances have seen him make a combined five fouls.

With Villa expected to be under a good amount of pressure at the City Ground, Rogers may be forced into stopping the play and he can add at least two more fouls to his growing count.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Morgan Rogers to commit over 1.5 fouls @ 5/4 with bet365

Anderson to work his magic

Summer arrival Elliot Anderson has quickly become an established part of Forest's starting XI since his move from Newcastle and he can put in another strong showing against Villa.

The 22-year-old midfielder registered his fourth assist in the league in the victory at United last time out, adding to his previous ones in the games against West Ham, Leicester and Wolves.

Anderson already looks to be a great investment and he can set up a teammate to score against the Villans.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Elliot Anderson to register over 0.5 assists @ 9/2 with bet365