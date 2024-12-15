Get three Chelsea vs Brentford predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 19:00 Premier League clash (15/12/2024).

Chelsea have emerged as surprise title candidates following a four-game winning streak and the Blues will be hoping to maintain the pressure on leaders Liverpool with victory over London rivals Brentford.

The Bees are also enjoying a successful season, sitting ninth after 15 games on 23 points, but they have struggled on the road and may be set for a tough time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chelsea to win & both teams to score @ 11/8 with bet365

Nicolas Jackson to score at anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Moises Caicedo to be shown a card @ 13/5 with bet365

Blues set for five-star performance

Things have really clicked for Enzo Maresca as Chelsea manager and the Blues’ only two defeats from 15 Premier League games this season have come against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chelsea have reeled off four straight league wins, scoring 14 goals along the way, while they have taken 11 points from their last five top-flight fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford are going along nicely in the Premier League, too, but they have picked up only one of their 23 points away from their familiar surroundings.

The Bees have lost six of their seven away league matches, yet they have scored in five of those reverses, which includes trips to Manchester City, Tottenham, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

So, while Chelsea should maintain their title push, the Blues have conceded in nine of their last ten league games and a clean sheet may evade them.

Chelsea vs Brentford Tip 1: Chelsea to win & both teams to score @ 11/8 with bet365

Jackson can play another starring role

Cole Palmer heads Chelsea’s scoring charts in the Premier League with 11 goals, but Nicolas Jackson isn’t far behind with eight goals in 14 appearances and the Senegalese striker could bolster that tally against the Bees.

Jackson has come on leaps and bounds since last season, turning himself from wasteful into a rather clinical finisher, with his eight goals coming from only 20 shots on target.

With four goals in his last seven league appearances, Jackson can breach a visitors’ backline which has shipped 14 times in seven away games.

Chelsea vs Brentford Tip 2: Nicolas Jackson to score at anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Feisty Caicedo a likely card candidate

Chelsea’s hard-hitting midfielder Moises Caicedo may have only three yellow cards in 15 appearances this season, but he has committed 30 fouls, with only four Premier League players having conceded more before this weekend’s fixtures.

Last season, however, Caicedo picked up 21 bookings in 67 appearances for club and country and that includes in the corresponding fixture with Brentford.

This London rivalry tends to throw up plenty of cards and the Ecuador international looks one of the most likely candidates.

Chelsea vs Brentford Tip 3: Moises Caicedo to be shown a card @ 13/5 with bet365