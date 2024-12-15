Get three Brighton vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips from our football expert for today's 14:00 Premier League clash (15/12/2024).

Brighton and Palace and battling at different ends of the table, with the Seagulls in the mix for a European finish and the relegation-threatened Eagles nervously looking over their shoulders.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Brighton to win and both teams to score @ 13/5 with bet365

Yankuba Minteh to score or assist @ 13/10 with bet365

Will Hughes to be booked @ 11/5 with bet365

Seagulls to secure win in entertaining fashion

Brighton have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the league this season, scoring 25 goals and conceding 22 times from 15 top-flight matches.

The Seagulls have lost just once from 10 home games in all competitions and they have scored two or more in eight of those contests, with both teams failing to score just twice during that period.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have been weak in defence, however, as they have managed just three clean sheets in the league, and this should give Palace hope they can get on the scoresheet.

While the Eagles have struggled in the final third with just 14 goals scored, eight of those have come on the road and a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest is the only time they have failed to net on their travels.

Palace have failed to win on their last three visits to the Amex Stadium, with this fixture last season ending in a convincing 4-1 victory for Brighton.

Minteh to get in on the goals

Summer arrival Yankuba Minteh recently returned to action after a spell on the sidelines and he made his mark last time out against Leicester when coming off the bench to score.

The 20-year-old Gambia international has two goals and one assist from 10 league appearances, of which just five have been starts, and he will be eager to add to either of those tallies at Palace's expense.

Hughes in line for another caution

Attacking encounters often increase the chance of bookings being dished out and Palace midfielder Will Hughes could find himself in trouble for the eighth time this season.

The 29-year-old has already served a suspension for collecting five yellow cards, but that has done little to temper his play, as he was cautioned two games ago in the win at Ipswich.

Having also received a yellow earlier in October's League Cup win over Aston Villa, Hughes is a frequent offender and it's notable that his last three bookings have all come on the road.

