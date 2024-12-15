Our football expert offers his Man City vs Man United betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash at 16:30 (15/12/2024).

Manchester City will be hoping to stop the rot in Sunday’s derby against United after Wednesday’s Champions League defeat at Juventus left them with one win from their last 10 matches.

Meanwhile, their arch rivals will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of BoyleSports. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Draw or Manchester United double chance @ 11/8 with BoyleSports

Rasmus Hojlund to score at any time @ 11/4 with BoyleSports

Manuel Ugarte to be booked @ 17/10 with BoyleSports

United can earn something from derby clash

Manchester City face a massive task to get back in the Premier League title race as they started the weekend with eight points to make up on leaders Liverpool having played one more game than the Anfield outfit.

Morale at the Etihad is low after just one win from their last 10 games, which is hardly the best preparation for Sunday’s first derby of the season.

United won the last competitive meeting when they upset the odds to win May’s FA Cup final, while their new manager Ruben Amorim masterminded a 4-1 Champions League victory over City last month as one of his final acts as boss of Sporting Lisbon.

City look vulnerable at a short price and United are worth risking in the double chance market, where a win would be gained by a Red Devils victory or a draw.

The Old Trafford side have lost three of their last 15 games and while they have fallen in their last two league games against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, a 2-1 Europa League victory at Viktoria Plzen would have given them a massive lift.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Bet 1: Draw or Manchester United double chance @ 11/8 with BoyleSports

Hojlund flourishing under new manager

Take a chance on United striker Rasmus Hojlund finding the net as the Dane is making a big impression under Amorim’s guidance.

He has scored twice in each of the two Europa League games under the Portuguese gaffer’s stewardship against Bodo/Glimt and Viktoria Plzen.

Hojlund was also on target in the 3-2 defeat against Forest, so there is a strong chance the former Atalanta forward can continue his recent strong form.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Bet 2: Rasmus Hojlund to score at any time @ 11/4 with BoyleSports

Ugarte could find his way into the book

It will still take a massive effort for United to earn anything from their trip to the Etihad and it would not be a surprise if Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte took a yellow card for the cause.

He should get the chance to feature having started each of the Red Devils’ last two league matches, but he has struggled in some big games this season.

His three bookings have come against Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal and he committed six fouls in the 1-1 draw against the Blues, so it looks like he could provide some card-betting value.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Bet 3: Manuel Ugarte to be booked @ 17/10 with BoyleSportrs