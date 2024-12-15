Get three Southampton vs Spurs predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 19:00 Premier League clash (15/12/2024).

Tottenham head to rock-bottom Southampton bidding to snap a five-game winless run in all competitions while the Saints are out to add to their meagre tally of five points from 15 top-flight fixtures.

Southampton vs Spurs Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 8/5 with bet365

Destiny Udogie to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

Brennan Johnson to score at anytime @ 15/8 with bet365

Spurs to claim vital victory

The pressure is building on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou heading into the busy Christmas period after they suffered their seventh league defeat of the season at home to London rivals Chelsea last weekend.

Spurs had raced into a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes against the Blues yet fell to a 4-3 defeat, leading many to criticise his all-out attacking philosophy. They have also failed to hit the heights in a Europa League draw at Rangers in midweek, after which the Lilywhites boss was critical of some of his players.

Brilliant on their day, highlighted by the 4-0 rout of Manchester City at the Etihad in November, Spurs can also be made to look extremely average especially in defence, an area further weakened by injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

With Yves Bissouma also suspended, it is hard to see Tottenham keeping a clean sheet against a Southampton side that have scored in five straight home games.

The Saints have netted in home defeats to Liverpool and Chelsea and can breach a depleted Tottenham side that have managed only one league shutout sheet in nine.

However, Southampton have lost 12 of their opening 15 games with their Premier League stay looking set to be short-lived and they may struggle to live with Tottenham’s attacking talents.

Southampton vs Spurs Tip 1: Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 8/5 with bet365

Exciting prospect Dibling can test Udogie

One shining light for Southampton this season has been the emergence of talented teenager Tyler Dibling and Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie should be expecting a stern test.

Dibling loves to run at defenders from his wide right midfield berth and he has drawn 32 fouls from 14 appearances, with only four Premier League players having been brought down more often.

Udogie has committed 19 fouls in 15 Premier League appearances, resulting in two bookings, and a depleted Tottenham defence may leave him even more exposed.

Southampton vs Spurs Tip 2: Destiny Udogie to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

Welsh wonder Johnson may shine bright

Brennan Johnson has been as vital as any Tottenham player this season and the Welsh international may be able to take his tally to seven goals in 16 Premier League appearances at St Mary's.

Johnson has had more shots than any other Tottenham player in the league this term, registering 36 efforts, and he should get plenty of chances to score against a Southampton side that have leaked 31 goals in 15 outings.

Southampton vs Spurs Tip 3: Brennan Johnson to score at anytime @ 15/8 with bet365