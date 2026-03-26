Mohamed Salah next club odds: Value in backing shock European move

At 33, the Reds legend still has plenty to offer. He could be an attractive free transfer option for many of the continent’s top clubs.

Mohamed Salah next club Odds Al-Ittihad 7/4 Any MLS team 5/2 Al-Nassr 7/1 Al-Hilal 8/1 Al-Ahli 10/1 PSG 14/1 Real Madrid 16/1

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Al-Ittihad

Salah was strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in January following a public fallout with Arne Slot. While they have largely patched up their differences, the Egyptian has now confirmed this will be his final season at Anfield.

Despite his current deal running until 2027, an agreement has been reached that will see Salah leave on a free transfer. That creates a situation where many of the world’s richest clubs could make proposals to the 33-year-old.

Inevitably, there will be Saudi interest. As surely the best Arab footballer of all time, Salah would be a major coup for the Pro League.

Teams from Saudi Arabia currently dominate the betting markets when it comes to the player’s next move. A switch to one of the four clubs owned by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is most likely. Those are Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, although Brendan Rodgers’ Al-Qadsiah could also finance a deal.

If Salah’s priority is to make money, Saudi Arabia is the obvious destination. Cristiano Ronaldo earns an estimated £170m per year in the Pro League. The soon-to-be ex-Liverpool man could massively increase his current salary by moving to the Middle East.

Al-Ittihad had a £150m bid turned down as recently as 2023. That helps push them to the front of the queue as far as likely Saudi moves go.

However, the current conflict in the Middle East is one reason Salah may think twice about moving to the Pro League. He has a young family, and there will be other chances to move to Saudi Arabia should he wish.

There are also footballing reasons to stay in Europe at this stage in his career. That suggests the Saudi clubs are priced too short in the betting markets.

Any MLS team

Salah is also given an implied 28.6% chance of signing for an MLS club according to the latest odds. Outside of Europe, it would likely be a straight choice between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

MLS clubs cannot match the Pro League’s base salaries, but are capable of offering other perks. For example, Lionel Messi benefits from revenue-share arrangements and has the potential to own a portion of Inter Miami upon retirement.

A Miami move for Salah is relatively unlikely at this stage, given Messi operates in a similar role. The Argentine is contracted right through until the end of 2028. However, they have shown they can pull off blockbuster transfers in the past, so it’s not entirely out of the question.

San Diego FC could be an alternative option. Having only been founded in 2023, they’d be looking for a marquee signing to massively boost their profile. Their ownership group is led by Egyptian-British billionaire Mohamed Mansour.

However, an MLS move is also one that Salah could make in one or two years’ time. After all, this is a player who contributed 29 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League only last season. While his numbers are significantly down this term, in the right team he could still thrive in Europe.

PSG

Of the European clubs, PSG are currently seen as the most likely to clinch Salah’s signature. However, such a move is only given an implied probability of 6.7%.

From the player’s perspective, PSG would appeal for a number of reasons. Firstly, the Qatari-owned club wouldn’t struggle to match his current salary at Anfield. He’d also be joining the reigning European champions and a team clearly capable of competing to win the Champions League again.

That may be a major selling point for Salah, who has only won the competition once. A move to Ligue 1 would also be less intensive when compared to the Premier League or La Liga.

However, it does seem like PSG's transfer policy has significantly evolved in recent years. Their Champions League triumph came without global superstars such as Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

They’ve built an impressive young team under Luis Enrique. Adding Salah on the right flank may also stunt the development of 20-year-old Desire Doue. Those factors suggest a Paris switch for Salah this summer is unlikely.

Real Madrid

Having played at such a high level so recently, a move to another elite European club is certainly a possibility. Salah has played in Italy previously, but he may favour a new challenge at a club with serious Champions League credentials.

Outside of England and PSG, that narrows the field considerably. Bayern Munich could explore a move for the Egyptian, although only if they sell Michael Olise. Even then, pairing what would be a 34-year-old Salah with a 33-year-old Harry Kane may not be their chosen direction.

In Spain, Barcelona are still dealing with financial limits. They don’t really need Salah, given they already have Lamine Yamal. Real Madrid would be a more natural fit, and the Bernabeu club do like to deal in the free-agent market.

They’ve not had a genuine superstar on the right flank for many years. Rodrygo has been used there, but even he prefers to operate off the left. Franco Mastantuono was signed last summer but has yet to fully convince.

Salah may also not have given up on winning the Ballon d’Or. Four of the last nine recipients have been Real Madrid players. A move to the Bernabeu would at least put the Egyptian in contention should he excel in Spain.

Linking up with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the same flank again could also be another selling point. Overall, Real Madrid appear to offer good value when betting on Salah’s next club.

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