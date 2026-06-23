Matchbook Predictions Welcome Offer: Get £26 in World Cup Free Bets - June 2026

Claiming the ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook Predictions Welcome Offer – How to Get Involved

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook offers new customers £26 in free bets for this summer’s World Cup action. The sign-up offer is effortless to redeem; users must place a £20 wager on a prediction market to receive £26 in free bets within 24 hours of it settling.

To ensure that the sign-up process is straightforward, bettors should follow our step-by-step guide: Click any ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook link on this page and select Join Now. Create a new ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook account and enter the bonus code YES30 during registration. Make your first deposit using an eligible payment method (deposits made via Skrill, Neteller, or PaySafeCard do not qualify). Place a £20 bet on a Predictions market at maximum odds of 80%. Allow your qualifying £20 Predictions bet to settle. Bets placed on both sides of the same market or multiple selections within the same market will not qualify. Once your qualifying bet has settled, ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook will credit your account with £26 in Free Bets within 24 hours. Receive 2 x £10 Free Bets for Predictions markets and 2 x £3 Free Bet for the ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook World Cup Outright Markets

This Week's Biggest World Cup Action to Bet on with ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook Predictions

The second week of the World Cup begins this evening, with the closing matches of the group stage's second round due to be played over the next several days.

Argentina meet Austria at 6PM in their second fixture of the competition. A win would give them two victories from two, building on their opening 3-0 result against Algeria.

This evening also brings France against Iraq. Les Bleus currently lie second in Group I, behind Norway, and will be looking to close that gap.

Norway play immediately after, against a Senegal side that needs a result having lost its opening match 3-1 to the French.

The night's last fixture, at 4AM, is Jordan against Algeria. Each team lost its opening game heavily, and both will regard this as a decisive match for their hopes of advancing.

On Tuesday, Portugal face Uzbekistan in a fixture of considerable importance. Roberto Martinez's side were held to a draw — losing ground, rather than points outright — against DR Congo in their first match, and a disappointing result here would complicate their path through the rest of the tournament.

England then play Ghana, having impressed in their previous fixture against Croatia. A win for Thomas Tuchel's side would be enough to secure top spot in the group.

Panama face Croatia at midnight. Croatia, beaten 4-2 by England in their first match, need a win to keep their qualification prospects alive.

At 3AM, Colombia play DR Congo. The Colombians opened with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, and a further victory would leave them strongly placed at the top of the group.

The tournament then enters its final round of group matches, with both fixtures in each group taking place at the same time. Group B is first, with Bosnia playing Qatar and Switzerland playing Canada.

Switzerland would top the group with a win. Canada require only a draw or better to do the same, which would give them a more favourable draw in the knockout stage.

Group C is decided later that evening. Morocco play Haiti and Scotland play Brazil, with Morocco and Brazil tied on four points heading into the round and competing directly for first place.

Group A concludes in the early hours of Thursday, with Mexico playing Czechia and South Africa playing South Korea. Mexico have already secured top spot by virtue of their head-to-head result against South Korea.

Group E sees Curacao, who took their first point of the tournament in a draw with Ecuador, face an Ivory Coast side for whom victory would confirm qualification.

Germany, having already won the group, play an Ecuador side that must win to retain any chance of progressing.

Friday brings six matches and the conclusion of three further groups. Group F begins at midnight, with Japan playing Sweden and Holland playing Tunisia. Japan and Holland enter this round tied on points and goal difference, with first place undecided between them.

Group D is settled at 3AM on Friday, with Paraguay playing Australia and Turkey playing the United States. Turkey have already been eliminated, a circumstance that may work to the Americans' advantage.

At 8PM, Group I concludes with France against Norway, the most significant fixture of the group, while Senegal play Iraq in the other match.

The final three groups are decided across Saturday. Group H concludes at 1AM, with Spain playing Uruguay and Cape Verde playing Saudi Arabia.

Should Cape Verde avoid defeat in that match, they would qualify for the knockout stage as the smallest nation to have done so in the tournament's history.

Group G concludes at 4AM, with Egypt playing Iran and New Zealand playing Belgium. Egypt require only a draw to finish top of the group, having beaten New Zealand 3-1 earlier in the week.

England's group concludes on Saturday evening, when they play a Panama side that will by then have already been eliminated from the tournament.

How does the ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook Predictions welcome offer compare?

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook is a reputable sportsbook that belongs to easyGroup, the parent company of easyJet. Its ‘Bet £20 Get £26’ sign-up offer carries value, but isn’t among the industry’s most lucrative sign-up offers.

Several sportsbooks, including bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfred, offer bettors up to £50 in free bets while also requiring a less substantial initial wager.

However, many experienced bettors have already redeemed each of the industry’s most generous offers – so, how does ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook promotion compare to what’s available elsewhere?

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's offer is distinctive. Unlike most rival sportsbooks’ sign-up offers, a £20 portion of the free bet return must be used on prediction markets.

Prediction markets are platforms where users buy and sell contracts based on the outcome of future events, with prices reflecting the collective belief about how likely something is to happen.

During 2025 and 2026, prediction markets have grown rapidly, partly because prices are determined by market activity rather than bookmaker margins

The remaining £6 portion of ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's sign-up offer must be used on the platform’s World Cup outright markets. A betting exchange is a peer-to-peer betting platform where users bet against each other rather than a bookmaker.

Boylesports, Unibet, and Betano each offer sign-up offers which reward bettors with between £30 and £40 from a £10 initial wager, but all funds must be used on traditional betting markets.

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's promotion is less lucrative, but is arguably more valuable to specific types of users who wish to utilise prediction markets and exchanges.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. easyBet Bet £20 Get £26 115% WC2026 2. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 3. Paddy Power Bet £10 Get £50 300% No Code 4. Boylesports Bet £10 Get £40 400% No Code

2. 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook Predictions Welcome Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Generous qualifying odds High qualifying wager compared to industry standards Compatible with ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook prediction markets and betting exchange

Many casual bettors would understandably be reluctant to wager £20 to unlock a £26 free bet. After all, many rival sportsbooks only require bettors to wager £10 to redeem their sign-up offers.

However, ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's sign-up offer’s true value is found in its terms and conditions. The £20 qualifying wager must be placed on a prediction market with maximum odds of 80%.

Those odds translate to ¼ (1.25) in traditional betting – a price few sportsbooks enable bettors to place qualifying wagers at, with many stipulating that introductory bets must have minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).

As such, users have a lower chance of making a loss from their initial bet.

Bettors could place their initial wager on a market such as ‘Will England Get The Max 9 Points From Their FIFA World Cup Group L Game?’ which has ‘No’ odds of 71%.

Once the outcome of a user’s £20 qualifying bet is settled, they can use free bet tokens on ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's prediction and exchange within 24 hours.

Users can use their prediction and exchange market free bets with flexibility; there are no additional conditions which determine the maximum odds or sports that they can be used on.

Risk-averse bettors can back outcomes with a high probability of occurring, while those willing to take a chance can target higher-odds outcomes for greater potential returns.

However, on low-liquid prediction markets, odds don’t always reflect actual probability. If casual users have used their intuition to back an outcome that analytics and data research suggest isn’t likely to occur, the market becomes mispriced.

When wagering on ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's prediction markets, users should use odds comparison websites to determine whether the odds correlate with the prices offered by traditional sportsbooks.

In fact, when public sentiment swings the wrong way, users can even use their free bets to exploit pricing errors on ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook.

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook Predictions Markets: What can I bet on?

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook offers prediction markets on numerous World Cup-related events, such as ‘Will Harry Kane Win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?’, ‘Will Spain Score 4 or More In Their World Cup Opener?’, and ‘Will England Win the 2026 World Cup?’

Other sports and markets offered by ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook include:

Cricket

Baseball

Darts

Golf

Politics

Tennis

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook Predictions Welcome Offer Summary

Bettors can wager on prediction markets and exchanges with ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's £26 welcome offer.

To redeem the offer, bettors must place a £20 bet on a prediction market with maximum odds of 80%. While ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's initial wager is pricier than that of several of its rivals, the generous maximum odds condition means that bettors stand a realistic chance of winning their qualifying bet.

The £26 free bets are distributed as 2 x £10 for prediction markets and 2 x £3 for their World Cup outright markets. On both prediction markets and on the exchange, ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook covers numerous World Cup events, along with other sports, including cricket, tennis, and baseball.

Users should be aware that the odds on prediction markets and betting exchanges are determined by public activity. On some occasions, odds will not reflect probability as the prices set by traditional sportsbooks do.

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook Predictions Welcome Offer FAQs

How do I claim the ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook £26 welcome offer?

New customers must register using the bonus code WC2026, make a deposit, and place a £20 qualifying bet on a prediction market at maximum odds of 80% (1.25). Once it settles, £26 in free bets is credited within 24 hours.

How is the £26 free bet bonus paid out?

The reward is split into 2 x £10 free bets for prediction markets and 2 x £3 free bet for the ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's World Cup outright markets, credited within 24 hours after the qualifying bet settles.

What makes ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook's offer different from other sportsbooks?

Unlike most bookmakers, ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook requires part of the bonus to be used on prediction markets and a betting exchange, rather than traditional fixed-odds markets. This makes the offer more focused on alternative betting formats.

What can I bet on with ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook?

ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook offers prediction markets across World Cup events (such as Golden Boot or tournament outcomes) as well as other sports, including cricket, tennis, baseball, golf, and politics.

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