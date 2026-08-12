Google Pay Betting Sites: Ranking UK Bookies that take Google Pay - August 2026

bet365

UK's Top 5 Google Pay Betting Sites Ranked - August 2026

bet365 ranks among the best UK sportsbooks in several categories, including in-play betting, football markets and promotions, and mobile app design.

With a 4.7-star iOS mobile app, there’s arguably no better-established UK sportsbook that accepts Google Pay payments.

On bet365, Google Pay deposits must be of at least £5 and cannot exceed £20,000. Unlike several other payment methods, Google Pay is unavailable for withdrawals.

Instead, bettors who made Google Pay deposits will be prompted to withdraw via bank transfer, which may result in slightly longer processing times.

Still, due to the overall quality of its sportsbook, bet365 remains an excellent platform for Google Pay users.

In particular, bet365’s range of existing customer offers, including Sub On Play On, the free-to-play 6 Scores Challenge, and Acca Boost, make it a platform many users remain loyal to, regardless of their preferred payment method.

BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports are among the most well-known high street sportsbooks and also offer strong digital platforms, with their mobile app receiving a 3.6-star rating on the iOS Store.

On the UK-based sportsbook’s desktop and mobile platform, bettors can make Google Pay deposits of between £5 and £10,000. As with most other platforms, BOYLE Sports doesn’t accept Google Pay withdrawals.

Users may be asked to make withdrawals via bank transfer, which can take up to 2–3 business days to be processed. Still, the sportsbook has a range of features that will appeal to bettors.

Its digital platforms, which are designed in the sportsbook’s iconic blue and white branding, are intuitive, with easy navigation features and minimal lags, making it ideal for in-play betting.

With several promotions, including a £25 free bet sign-up offer, enhanced odds on Premier League outright markets, and Best Odds Guaranteed on several horse racing events, BOYLE Sports is competitive with the UK’s best sportsbooks.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet’s reputation as one of the best Google Pay betting sites isn’t surprising. The sportsbook, which is part of the same parent company as Sky Sports, offers bettors a well-rounded and efficient platform.

Its 4.7-star iOS app makes it one of the highest-rated gambling platforms in the UK, with many reviews praising its functionality, ease of use, and available markets.

Bettors enjoy extensive Premier League coverage, along with numerous other leagues and sports. Each fixture has dozens of available markets, some of which have low-deposit promotions.

For example, new users receive £30 in free bets when they place any bet, while existing customers can secure free bets by placing low wagers on selected events.

However, to use Google Pay, bettors must deposit £5 or more. Unlike many other rival platforms, bettors can make Google Pay withdrawals, with processing times taking between one and five business days.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is a well-rounded sportsbook which offers £30 in free bets to new customers, free ticket giveaways, and accepts Google Pay payments.

As with many of the industry’s most established platforms, Ladbrokes requires bettors to make a minimum £5 deposit when using Google Pay.

Impressively, withdrawals from Ladbrokes to Google Pay are processed instantly, making it one of the fastest withdrawal options among the bookmakers featured here.

That’s not the only area the 4.7-star-rated platform excels in; with a high-functioning mobile app, a built-in 24/7 live chat, and an excellent safer gambling reputation, Ladbrokes is a sportsbook that bettors will enjoy using.

With favourable odds, numerous promotions, and fast withdrawal times, it’s a sportsbook that rarely lets down its user base.

BetMGM

Unlike several platforms, BetMGM stipulates that users must place minimum Google Pay deposits and withdrawals of £10 – but that condition shouldn’t put users off the US-based platform.

Having launched in the UK in the early 2020s, BetMGM has grown rapidly, becoming one of the nation’s most reputable sportsbooks, with its app holding a 4.6-star rating on the iOS store.

Bettors are drawn to the platform for its strong ‘Bet £10 Get £40’ sign-up offer, along with numerous existing customer promotions, including Early Payout, The Show Must Go On, and Unlimited Acca Boost.

Its desktop and mobile platforms are distinctive, with the brand's black-and-gold colour scheme used throughout. Football, cricket, tennis and horse racing markets are logically organised, while bets can be placed quickly and in-play odds adjust rapidly.

Users who win bets in any of those markets will be impressed by BetMGM’s fast withdrawals, which can be processed in 30 minutes with Google Pay. While minimum deposits and withdrawals are higher than many competitors, it’s a platform that makes sports betting entertaining and easy.

Best Google Pay Betting Sites - Deposit and Withdrawal Information

Sportsbook Minimum Google Pay Deposit Fee Processing Time bet365 £5 Free Instant BOYLE Sports £5 Free Instant Sky Bet £5 Free Instant Ladbrokes £5 Free Instant BetMGM £10 Free Instant

Sportsbook Minimum Google Pay Withdrawal Fee Processing Time bet365 N/A N/A N/A BOYLE Sports N/A N/A N/A Sky Bet £5 Free 1–5 business days Ladbrokes £5 Free Instant BetMGM £10 Free 30 minutes–3 business days

Positives of Betting with Google Pay in the UK

Speed

Half of UK adults – and 78% of 16–24 year olds – now use mobile payments, such as Google Pay. A large part of the appeal is the payment method’s speed, with users able to complete a transaction by tapping a digital device, rather than manually adding banking details.

This is particularly useful in a sports betting context, where in-play wagers must be placed at the precise moment to ensure users can capitalise on market opportunities.

Typically, a sportsbook Google Pay deposit can be completed within a few seconds, significantly faster than traditional payment methods, such as bank transfer or debit card.

Simplicity

Google Pay transactions are just as simple as they are speedy. In contrast to other payment methods, which may require users to manually add banking details, occasionally resulting in human errors or typos, mobile-first options streamline the process.

For Google Pay sportsbook transactions, users don’t need to add in banking details or complete additional verification checks beyond Face ID, fingerprints, or PIN codes. Once a user’s identification has been verified, the payment can be completed with a simple tap.

Security

Not only are Google Pay transactions fast and simple, but they’re also secure, using tokenisation, which hides real account details with a temporary virtual number.

This means that merchants never see a user’s actual credit or debit card numbers. Meanwhile, unlike physical debit cards, which can be lost and used with contactless by others, Google Pay cannot be used to complete transactions by a stranger if the device has been misplaced.

With Face ID and fingerprint verification, Google Pay can only be used to complete transactions by the owner of the device.

Best Google Pay betting sites FAQs

What are the best Google Pay betting sites in the UK?

The best Google Pay betting sites in the UK include bet365, BOYLE Sports, Sky Bet, Betfred and BetMGM. Each offers Google Pay deposits, although minimum deposit and withdrawal limits, processing times and withdrawal options vary between sportsbooks. bet365 is particularly strong for its overall sportsbook quality.

Can you withdraw winnings using Google Pay?

Yes, some UK sportsbooks allow bettors to withdraw winnings via Google Pay, although this varies by operator. Sky Bet and BetMGM support Google Pay withdrawals, while bet365 and BOYLE Sports require users to withdraw via alternative methods such as bank transfer.

Bettors should check the specific sportsbook's withdrawal terms before making a deposit.

Why are Google Pay transactions so popular?

Google Pay deposits and withdrawals have become popular among UK bettors for three reasons: they’re fast, simple, and secure. Making a Google Pay deposit takes a few seconds, streamlining the process of traditional payment methods, which require users to fill in card details.

Completing sports betting transactions with Google Pay, rather than carrying a physical card, is also among the most secure payment methods. Google Pay uses tokenisation technology, preventing operators from viewing a user’s card details.