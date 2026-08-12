Google Pay Betting Sites: Ranking UK Bookies that take Google Pay - August 2026

BetMGM
Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets + Golden Spin Free-To-Play game
New Customers Only
Welcome Offer - New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. Golden Spin - Eligible cust only. One entry per day. Min £10 deposit required. Prizes include Free Bets and Profits Boost (max win £10 Free Bet or 50% Profit Boost) subject to their own T&Cs, expiry & restrictions. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
bet365
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365
New Customers Only
18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Coral
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £5
New Customers Only
18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Unibet
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+. GambleAware.org . New GB customers only. Opt in. Deposit and Bet £10+ on sports at min odds of 2.0+ (1/1) for £30 in Free Bets within 7 days. Debit cards or instant bank transfers only. Free bets expire within 7 days of issue. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.
Ladbrokes
£30 in Free Bets - When you bet £5 on Sports
New Customers Only
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
ADI Predictstreet x Matchbook
10% REBATE ON EXCHANGE LOSSES UP TO £1000
New Customers Only
18+. Sign up today with Bonus code 'REBATE". Qualified Users will receive a 10% rebate on Overall Net Losses recorded 30 calendar days from Registration. These losses are exclusive to Matchbook Exchange markets only. Losses on Multiples, Bet Builders, Casino or other products do not count and are excluded. Only T’s and C’s Apply. Gamble Aware.
BOYLE Sports
Bet £10 Get £40 + WIN 50% MORE (SELECTED MATCHES)
New Customers Only
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. UK/IRE online only. Min odds 3/1. Max stake £/€20. One bet per match. 50% boost applied after all selections are settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Singles only. Free, void, or cashed out bets do not qualify. Payment and account restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.
talkSPORT BET
Bet £10 Get £30
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10 on any sports market at 1/1+ odds within 7 days of sign up. Get 3x£10 in Free Bets for set sports markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Paddy Power
£50 in Bet Builder Bets when you stake £10 on football
New Customers Only
New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. GambleAware.org #ad
Dabble
Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers only. Bet £10+ in a single real-money bet within 7 days of registration to receive £10 in Free Bets credited within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Free Bets Boosts expire 7 days after credit. Stake not returned. Promotional Terms Apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org
Betano
Get £30 in Free Bets When you Bet £10
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10 on any football (odds 1/1+) within 3 days of sign up. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set football markets. Bonuses expire in 14 days. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org . Please gamble responsibly.
Midnite
BET £10 GET £30
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply. Home
William Hill
Get £30 in free bets when you deposit £10+ & bet £10
New Customers Only
18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26. New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30. Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement. Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each). Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org #ad
Betfair
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org #ad
10bet
100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus
New Customers Only
New players. Choose bonus at signup. Wager bonus 10x. Deposit used 1st. Any withdrawals void bonus. Valid 30 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Hollywoodbets
Free bet up to £30 on 1st Losing ACCA
New Customers Only
18+. Register an account and deposit £10+ using Visa/Mastercard. Get your stake back as a free bet, up to a maximum of £30, on your first qualifying acca to be settled as a loss. Qualifying accas each need to be a stake of £10+, 3+ legs, odds of 4/1 or greater and settled within your first 7 days. Each customer will be eligible for a maximum of 1 x free bet with this promotion. TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
LuckyMate
Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+. Play Responsibly. First deposit only. £10 Min Deposit. Qualifying bet: Min. £10, on any ACCA or Bet Builder (2+ Selections) with Min odds 6/4 (2.5) on selected sports. £10 Free Bet: 2+ Leg ACCA or Bet Builder (2+ Selections), Min Odds 6/4 (2.5). 7-day expiry. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs
Virgin Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Free Bet Builder Every Sunday on any match
New Customers Only
*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accepted in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. Gamcare.org . 18+ †Members only. Use Free Bet on any Bet Builder market for the selected football match by kick-off (EVS min odds). Free Bet: login & accept via pop-up, max 1/ Member. Free Bet varies from £1 - £20 per Member. Stakes not returned T&Cs apply. Click here for full T&Cs. Bet Responsibly. Gamcare.org . 18+
Parimatch
Bet £10 Get £25
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, Deposit & Bet £10 on any Sports market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £25 in Free Bets for any Sports market (odds 2.00+) 7 days expiry. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
SpreadEx
Bet £10 Get Up To £60 In Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a £10 fixed odds single or £10 each-way bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and, once your qualifying bet has been settled, get 3 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet. 18+ www.gambleaware.org .
CopyBet
Up to 15% Profit Boost every Day
New Customers Only
18+. Offer stands for verified UK clients. Each Profit Boost is available for bets with no odds restriction. The maximum stake for a Profit Boost is £30. Each Profit Boost lasts for 24 hours. The Profit Boost cannot be used with Free bets. The Profit Boost applies only to single bets. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
BetUK
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
BetVictor
Get £30 in Football Free Bets When you bet £10
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 or more on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Football Bets, selected markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
*New customers only. Place a min £10 pre-event bet at min odds of 2.0. £40 worth of Free Bet Tokens awarded on bet settlement. 4 x £10 each with betting restrictions. 7 day expiry. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+ GambleAware.org . Bet The Responsible Way Full Terms apply
SBK
Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. Min £10 first deposit. Place a bet of £5 at min odds of 2/1 (3.0) and get £30 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
easyBet
Bet £20, Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+. The promotional period begins at 09:00 GMT 9th June and ends at 23:59 30th July 2026. The user must bet and settle their first bet of £20 at easyBet exclusively on a predictions market, with max odds of 80%. This promotion is available to new customers only, who register a new account with the bonus code: YES30 on easybet.net or via the easyBet predictions mobile application. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
QuinnBet
50% back up to £25
New Customers Only
18+ New UK Customers Only. Bet £10+ on any sportsbook markets at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. No cash out. Get 50% back of your first day’s losses (from first bet settlement until 23:59) as a Free Bet up to £25, valid for 7 days. Min. 3 bets on different events required, with 2 bets being at least 50% of your largest stake. Place at least 1 bet of £10+ at odds 2.00+ to receive a £5 Free Bet even if your account is up or losses are under £5. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org
kwiff
Bet £10 and Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. Place a £10 real money bet at min. 2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each). Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts. Credited after bet settlement. 7-day expiry. T&Cs apply. 18+ | GambleAware
NetBet
Get a £20 Free Bets When you bet £10
New Customers Only
New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets: 1 x £5 Football Bet Builder, 1 x £5 Football Acca, 1x £5 Horse Racing Acca & 1 x £5 Tennis In-Play. Valid 7 days. Exclusions and T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
bwin
£20 in Free Bets When you bet £5 on Sports
New Customers Only
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min. first £5 bet on selected sports within 14 days of account reg. at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets (selected sports only, valid for 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Jeffbet
Bet £10 And Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+| New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Free bets and Bonuses are valid for 7 days. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full T&C's apply. #ad gambleaware
Highbet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
Available to verified customers residing in the UK. Opt-in is required. Place your first bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 on any sports market within 7 days of registering. Get £30 in Free Bets (1 x £10 Horse Racing Free Bet + 1 x £10 Football Acca Free Bet + 1 x £10 Basketball/Tennis Acca Free Bet )T&Cs apply. 18+ Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
7bet
Bet £20, Get £21 in Bonus Bets
New Customers Only
New customers only. Applies to the 1st deposit using code WELCOME7. Min deposit £20. Min qualifying bet £20 at odds 1/1 (2.0). Cash‑out not permitted. Bonus Bets issued as 1×£7 BB (any sport excl. Virtuals), followed by 1×£7 BB (Horse Racing, SP/EW excluded) and 1×£7 BB (Football ACCA, min 4 selections, min odds 4.0). Bonus Bet stake not returned. Bonus Bets valid 5 days from credit. Max winnings £500 / £500 / £100 per Bonus Bet. One per customer. General T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | 18+
PricedUp
Bet £40 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. GambleAware.org . T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad
Betrino
Bet £25 Get £50 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £50, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Monster Sports
Deposit & Bet £20 Get £40 Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. | _GambleAware.org | #Ad
TheOnlineCasino
Bet £20 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
All British Casino
Get a £10 Free Bet When you Bet £10
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
QuickBet
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
#AD | Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | T&C's apply |Free bet: Min odds: 2.0 - Free bet value will be deducted from free bet winnings | 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly.
BetWright
Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+. New verified customers only. Opt-in required. Deposit £10 and earn £1 of Free Bet value for every £1 staked on accumulators of 5 or more selections with minimum odds of 1.25 (1/4) per selection. Min Reward: £1 Free Bet / Max Reward: £10 Free Bet. Cash in or claim within 48 hours of promo end. Free Bets expire 7 days after claim. Full TC's Apply. GambleAware.org .
DAZN Bet
Bet £10 Get £10
New Customers Only
18+ | Available within 7 days of registration | Opt-in required | Min. stake £10 | Excludes Boxing | Min. odds EVS (2.0) | 2x £5 Free Bets credited per customer, valid for 7 days on selected markets with stake not returned | UK only & excl. NI | T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Bet St George
Bet £20 Get £20
New Customers Only
T&Cs apply. 18+ New customers only. You must place a £20+ pre match single or multi bet. Min odds of 1/2 (1.50). Money back as £20 in free bets, 1 per account. Free bets credited by 12pm the day after your qualifying bet settles. Excludes specials, bet builders & cashed-out bets don’t count. Must use code B20G20 when creating an account. GambleAware.org
BresBet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
T&Cs apply. 18+ New customers only. You must place a single win-only bet of £10 or more with odds of evens (2.00) or greater to qualify. Money back as £10 in free bets. Free bet is credited the day after the qualifying bet has settled. Must use code B10G10 when creating an account. GambleAware.org
Grosvenor Sports
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets + Double Your Odds
New Customers Only
New Customers only. Min deposit £10 (PayPal & Paysafe excluded). Odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. 3x £10 Free Bets credited within 72 hours of settlement. Plus 100% odds boost token. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org 18+.
BestOdds
Bet £20, Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+ | New UK customers only. Place a £20+ bet with minimum 3 legs, min 2/1 and receive a £10 Free Bet. The Free Bet will be credited once your qualifying bet settles. Free Bet expires 7 days after being awarded. GambleAware.org | T&Cs & Maximum Payouts apply.
DragonBet
BET £10 GET £10 IN FREE BETS (2x£5)
New Customers Only
New customers only. 18+. Code [AFF10102x5]. £10 cash bet on any sport, min. odds 2.0 (excl. specials, in-play & price boosts). 2x£5 Free Bet Tokens credited daily from settlement. 24hr expiry. Stake not returned. One per household/IP/email. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org .
PlayZee
Bet £20 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+ | New players only. Opt-in. Min deposit is £20. Offer: Place a £20 sports cash bet at minimum odds of 3/4 (1.75) or higher and receive a £20 Free Bet. Free bet credited upon settlement of all qualifying bets. Free Bet can be redeemed on selected sports & markets and used on single or accumulator bets (min. 3 selections). Free Bet must be used at minimum odds of 4/5 (1.80). Free Bet stake is not returned with winnings. Winnings are credited as withdrawable cash. Maximum odds of 10.00 may apply. Free Bet must be used within 7 days of being credited. Affordability checks may apply. Full terms apply. | BeGambleAware.org.
36Vegas
ACCA INSURANCE ON ANY SPORTS - UP TO £136 BACK!
New Customers Only
Use Code: 36VACCAINS Place a 5+ leg ACCA on any sport. If 1 leg loses, get 100% stake back as a free bet (max £136). Qualifying bets to be of odds of at least 3.00 total (2/1) and each leg at odds of at least 1.50 (1/2). Bets to be settled within 7 days of claiming Welcome offer. Free bet valid 7 days from issue, usable on any Sport/Market as a 3+ fold ACCA with total odds 3.00–21.00, each leg 1.50+. One claim per customer. Cannot be combined with the Casino welcome offer. Offer granted on first deposit of £5+ using the generated code. New and invited accounts only. 36 Vegas reserves the right to restrict or exclude any customer at its discretion, including for compliance, risk, account behaviour, or responsible gambling reasons. 18+. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
Hot Streak
£20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £20
New Customers Only
New customers only. Place a min £20 cash bet at odds 2.00+ to qualify. Build-A-Bet / Bet Builder bets do not qualify. Max reward: one £10 In-Play Free Bet and one £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. In-Play Free Bet min odds 2.0 (1/1). Bet Builder Free Bet min odds 3.0 (2/1). Free Bets expire 7 days after credit. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
bet365
bet365 ranks among the best UK sportsbooks in several categories, including in-play betting, football markets and promotions, and mobile app design.
With a 4.7-star iOS mobile app, there’s arguably no better-established UK sportsbook that accepts Google Pay payments.
On bet365, Google Pay deposits must be of at least £5 and cannot exceed £20,000. Unlike several other payment methods, Google Pay is unavailable for withdrawals.
Instead, bettors who made Google Pay deposits will be prompted to withdraw via bank transfer, which may result in slightly longer processing times.
Still, due to the overall quality of its sportsbook, bet365 remains an excellent platform for Google Pay users.
In particular, bet365’s range of existing customer offers, including Sub On Play On, the free-to-play 6 Scores Challenge, and Acca Boost, make it a platform many users remain loyal to, regardless of their preferred payment method.
BOYLE Sports
BOYLE Sports are among the most well-known high street sportsbooks and also offer strong digital platforms, with their mobile app receiving a 3.6-star rating on the iOS Store.
On the UK-based sportsbook’s desktop and mobile platform, bettors can make Google Pay deposits of between £5 and £10,000. As with most other platforms, BOYLE Sports doesn’t accept Google Pay withdrawals.
Users may be asked to make withdrawals via bank transfer, which can take up to 2–3 business days to be processed. Still, the sportsbook has a range of features that will appeal to bettors.
Its digital platforms, which are designed in the sportsbook’s iconic blue and white branding, are intuitive, with easy navigation features and minimal lags, making it ideal for in-play betting.
With several promotions, including a £25 free bet sign-up offer, enhanced odds on Premier League outright markets, and Best Odds Guaranteed on several horse racing events, BOYLE Sports is competitive with the UK’s best sportsbooks.
Sky Bet
Sky Bet’s reputation as one of the best Google Pay betting sites isn’t surprising. The sportsbook, which is part of the same parent company as Sky Sports, offers bettors a well-rounded and efficient platform.
Its 4.7-star iOS app makes it one of the highest-rated gambling platforms in the UK, with many reviews praising its functionality, ease of use, and available markets.
Bettors enjoy extensive Premier League coverage, along with numerous other leagues and sports. Each fixture has dozens of available markets, some of which have low-deposit promotions.
For example, new users receive £30 in free bets when they place any bet, while existing customers can secure free bets by placing low wagers on selected events.
However, to use Google Pay, bettors must deposit £5 or more. Unlike many other rival platforms, bettors can make Google Pay withdrawals, with processing times taking between one and five business days.
Ladbrokes
Ladbrokes is a well-rounded sportsbook which offers £30 in free bets to new customers, free ticket giveaways, and accepts Google Pay payments.
As with many of the industry’s most established platforms, Ladbrokes requires bettors to make a minimum £5 deposit when using Google Pay.
Impressively, withdrawals from Ladbrokes to Google Pay are processed instantly, making it one of the fastest withdrawal options among the bookmakers featured here.
That’s not the only area the 4.7-star-rated platform excels in; with a high-functioning mobile app, a built-in 24/7 live chat, and an excellent safer gambling reputation, Ladbrokes is a sportsbook that bettors will enjoy using.
With favourable odds, numerous promotions, and fast withdrawal times, it’s a sportsbook that rarely lets down its user base.
BetMGM
Unlike several platforms, BetMGM stipulates that users must place minimum Google Pay deposits and withdrawals of £10 – but that condition shouldn’t put users off the US-based platform.
Having launched in the UK in the early 2020s, BetMGM has grown rapidly, becoming one of the nation’s most reputable sportsbooks, with its app holding a 4.6-star rating on the iOS store.
Bettors are drawn to the platform for its strong ‘Bet £10 Get £40’ sign-up offer, along with numerous existing customer promotions, including Early Payout, The Show Must Go On, and Unlimited Acca Boost.
Its desktop and mobile platforms are distinctive, with the brand's black-and-gold colour scheme used throughout. Football, cricket, tennis and horse racing markets are logically organised, while bets can be placed quickly and in-play odds adjust rapidly.
Users who win bets in any of those markets will be impressed by BetMGM’s fast withdrawals, which can be processed in 30 minutes with Google Pay. While minimum deposits and withdrawals are higher than many competitors, it’s a platform that makes sports betting entertaining and easy.
Best Google Pay Betting Sites - Deposit and Withdrawal Information
Sportsbook
Minimum Google Pay Deposit
Fee
Processing Time
bet365
£5
Free
Instant
BOYLE Sports
£5
Free
Instant
Sky Bet
£5
Free
Instant
Ladbrokes
£5
Free
Instant
BetMGM
£10
Free
Instant
Sportsbook
Minimum Google Pay Withdrawal
Fee
Processing Time
bet365
N/A
N/A
N/A
BOYLE Sports
N/A
N/A
N/A
Sky Bet
£5
Free
1–5 business days
Ladbrokes
£5
Free
Instant
BetMGM
£10
Free
30 minutes–3 business days
Positives of Betting with Google Pay in the UK
Speed
Half of UK adults – and 78% of 16–24 year olds – now use mobile payments, such as Google Pay. A large part of the appeal is the payment method’s speed, with users able to complete a transaction by tapping a digital device, rather than manually adding banking details.
This is particularly useful in a sports betting context, where in-play wagers must be placed at the precise moment to ensure users can capitalise on market opportunities.
Typically, a sportsbook Google Pay deposit can be completed within a few seconds, significantly faster than traditional payment methods, such as bank transfer or debit card.
Simplicity
Google Pay transactions are just as simple as they are speedy. In contrast to other payment methods, which may require users to manually add banking details, occasionally resulting in human errors or typos, mobile-first options streamline the process.
For Google Pay sportsbook transactions, users don’t need to add in banking details or complete additional verification checks beyond Face ID, fingerprints, or PIN codes. Once a user’s identification has been verified, the payment can be completed with a simple tap.
Security
Not only are Google Pay transactions fast and simple, but they’re also secure, using tokenisation, which hides real account details with a temporary virtual number.
This means that merchants never see a user’s actual credit or debit card numbers. Meanwhile, unlike physical debit cards, which can be lost and used with contactless by others, Google Pay cannot be used to complete transactions by a stranger if the device has been misplaced.
With Face ID and fingerprint verification, Google Pay can only be used to complete transactions by the owner of the device.
Best Google Pay betting sites FAQs
What are the best Google Pay betting sites in the UK?
The best Google Pay betting sites in the UK include bet365, BOYLE Sports, Sky Bet, Betfred and BetMGM. Each offers Google Pay deposits, although minimum deposit and withdrawal limits, processing times and withdrawal options vary between sportsbooks. bet365 is particularly strong for its overall sportsbook quality.
Can you withdraw winnings using Google Pay?
Yes, some UK sportsbooks allow bettors to withdraw winnings via Google Pay, although this varies by operator. Sky Bet and BetMGM support Google Pay withdrawals, while bet365 and BOYLE Sports require users to withdraw via alternative methods such as bank transfer.
Bettors should check the specific sportsbook's withdrawal terms before making a deposit.
Why are Google Pay transactions so popular?
Google Pay deposits and withdrawals have become popular among UK bettors for three reasons: they’re fast, simple, and secure. Making a Google Pay deposit takes a few seconds, streamlining the process of traditional payment methods, which require users to fill in card details.
Completing sports betting transactions with Google Pay, rather than carrying a physical card, is also among the most secure payment methods. Google Pay uses tokenisation technology, preventing operators from viewing a user’s card details.