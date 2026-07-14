France vs Spain Betting Offers: Best Super Boosts, Free Bets and Bonuses

William Hill, Betfred, Midnite, Sky Bet, Bet365 and BOYLE Sports are among the leading betting sites running match-specific promotions. Bettors can also compare the latest free bets before choosing an offer.

Best France vs Spain Welcome Offers

France vs Spain Best Super Boosts

The strongest France vs Spain super boosts focus on the match’s three most dangerous forwards. Kylian Mbappé has scored eight goals and provided three assists at this tournament, while Ousmane Dembélé has contributed five goals, and Lamine Yamal remains Spain’s principal threat from wide areas.

France to lead at any time at EVS with William Hill

William Hill has boosted France to lead at any stage of the semi-final to even money. Les Bleus have scored 16 times at the tournament and arrive after opening the scoring in their 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco.

The market does not require France to win the match. The selection succeeds as long as Didier Deschamps’ side takes the lead at any point, even if Spain later equalises or completes a comeback.

Kylian Mbappé to score or assist at EVS with Betfred

Betfred’s Mbappé goal or assist boost is supported by the French captain’s remarkable World Cup output. He has been directly involved in 11 goals across six appearances, recording eight goals and three assists.

Mbappé recovered from having a penalty saved against Morocco by scoring in the second half before setting up Dembélé. He has now found the net in every knockout round at this World Cup and remains France’s most likely source of a decisive moment.

Mbappé, Yamal and Dembélé to have a shot on target at 2/1 with Midnite

Midnite has combined three of the match’s headline attackers in a 2/1 shot-on-target boost. Mbappé has registered 20 efforts on target from 28 total attempts, making his portion of the selection particularly compelling.

Yamal has recorded 10 shots on target during Spain’s campaign, while Dembélé has scored five goals and is likely to test Unai Simón whether starting centrally or drifting in from the right.

All three players must register at least one shot on target for the selection to succeed.

Ousmane Dembélé to score or assist at 13/8 with Sky Bet

Dembélé entered the tournament without a World Cup goal but has since scored five and supplied two assists. His latest contribution came against Morocco, when he converted Mbappé’s pass to complete France’s 2-0 quarter-final victory.

Super boost Bookmaker Boosted odds France to lead at any time William Hill EVS Kylian Mbappé to score or assist Betfred EVS Mbappé, Yamal and Dembélé each to have 1+ shot on target Midnite 2/1 Ousmane Dembélé to score or assist Sky Bet 13/8

Best France vs Spain Free Bet Offers

Alongside the player and team boosts, several bookmakers are offering Bet Builder bonuses, stake refunds and free bets. Each promotion has different eligibility requirements, so customers should check the full terms before opting in or placing a qualifying wager.

bet365 50% Bet Builder Boost for France vs Spain

bet365 customers can increase the potential return from an eligible France vs Spain Bet Builder by 50%. Bettors must opt in before placing their selection, with the additional return applied as a boost rather than a separate free-bet token. Minimum-leg, odds and maximum-winnings restrictions may apply.

Midnite Bet £5 Get £5 for France vs Spain

Midnite customers can place a qualifying £5 wager on France vs Spain and receive a £5 free bet. The qualifying selection must meet the promotion’s minimum-odds requirement and settle before the reward is credited.

The free bet cannot normally be withdrawn as cash, and the original free-bet stake will not be returned with any winnings. Customers should also check the token’s expiry date before claiming.

BOYLE Sports 50% Bet Builder Boost for France vs Spain

BOYLE Sports is offering a 50% Bet Builder boost for the World Cup semi-final. Customers must opt in and place an eligible multi-selection bet on the fixture, with the enhanced return applied if all legs are successful.

Betfred £10 risk-free bet for France vs Spain

Betfred’s promotion allows eligible customers to place a qualifying wager of up to £10 on France vs Spain. Should the selection lose, the stake is returned in the form specified by the promotion, usually as a free bet rather than withdrawable cash.

Customers must opt in before betting and should check which markets qualify. Free-bet stakes are not returned with winnings, and any refund token will be subject to an expiry period.

Offer Bookmaker Key terms 50% Bet Builder boost Bet365 Opt-in required. Eligible France vs Spain Bet Builders only. Maximum boost restrictions apply. Bet £5 Get £5 Midnite Place a qualifying £5 bet. Minimum odds and free-bet expiry conditions apply. 50% Bet Builder boost BOYLE Sports Opt-in required. Eligible Bet Builder selections and maximum-return limits apply. £10 risk-free bet Betfred Qualifying losing bet refunded up to £10 under the promotion’s stated terms.

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