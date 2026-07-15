England vs Argentina Betting Offers: Best Super Boosts, Free Bets and Bonuses

This evening’s World Cup semi-final against defending champions Argentina is among the most highly anticipated events in English sports history.

England must vanquish haunting memories of Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ in 1986 and David Beckham’s kick in 1998, as they attempt to reach their first World Cup final since 1966.

If successful, England’s attacking duo of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham can write themselves into the nation’s folklore, while Argentina’s Lionel Messi can move another step closer to winning consecutive World Cup trophies.

Bettors can enjoy super boosts and bonuses on bet builder markets featuring Kane, Bellingham, and Messi with some of the UK’s best betting sites, including bet365, Sky Bet, and William Hill.

Meanwhile, BetMGM and Coral, among others, offer money-back free bet offers for the semi-final clash.

England vs Argentina Super Boosts

Sky Bet - Bellingham Shot on Target @ EVS

Sky Bet offers super boosted odds of 1/1 (2.00) on Jude Bellingham to register a shot on target.

The player-prop wager, previously priced at 4/9 (1.44), is a strategic bet. Not only has Bellingham netted six times this tournament, scoring in all but two matches, but the English midfielder has also taken 1.9 shots on target per 90.

Having spent the last three seasons prospering under the bright lights of the Bernabeu, the World Cup semi-final stage will not feel too large for Bellingham.

Midnite - Kane, Bellingham, Messi SOT @ 2/1

Midnite is a UKGC-licensed sportsbook with a 3.8-star-rated mobile app. The London-based platform offers odds of 2/1 (3.00), boosted from 1/1 (2.00), on Kane, Bellingham, and Messi to take a shot on target.

Like Bellingham, Kane and Messi have been prolific. Kane has identical shooting stats to Bellingham – six 2026 World Cup goals and 1.90 shots on target per 90.

Messi has scored 13 goals in his last 10 World Cup appearances and has taken the most shots on target (20) of any player at this summer’s tournament.

William Hill - England to lead @ EVS

Eight years ago, England took the lead against Croatia in a World Cup semi-final, but eventually lost the game. Three years later, England took the lead in the 2021 European Championship final, but lost on penalties.

It’s conceivable that England will take the lead at one stage once again this evening – the bigger question is whether Thomas Tuchel’s side can protect that lead.

With William Hill, bettors can back England to lead at 1/1 (2.00), boosted from 4/6 (1.67). The wager pays out if England take the lead, regardless of whether the Three Lions win or lose the game.

Betfred - Kane and Messi SOT @ EVS

Gambling on Bellingham, a midfielder who may be forced to concentrate on defending if England are under pressure, to take a shot on target is riskier than backing Kane or Messi, even if they have comparable stats.

Betfred offers odds boosted from ½ (1.50) to 1/1 (2.00) on Kane and Messi to take a shot on target this evening.

BOYLE Sports - Kane and Messi SOT @ EVS

Boyle Sports offers the two-leg special as Betfred, also offering boosted odds of 1/1 (2.00) on Kane and Messi to take a shot on target. The platform previously offered odds of ⅖ (1.40).

Bet365 - Kane, Bellingham, Messi SOT @ 2/1

As with Midnite, bet365 offers super boosted odds of 2/1 (3.00) on Kane, Bellingham, and Messi to take a shot on target.

Dabble - Kane, Messi or Bellingham 1st goal @ 19/10

Dabble, a social-first betting platform designed for modern bettors, offers super boosted odds of 19/10 (2.90). The bet builder has an implied probability of 34.5%.

Of the 30 goals scored by England and Argentina, 66.67% (20) have been scored by Kane, Bellingham, and Messi.

In 50% of England’s 2026 World Cup games, Kane or Bellingham have scored the first goal. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has also opened the scoring in 50% of Argentina’s games this tournament.

England vs Argentina Free Bet Offers

Betfred - Bet £10 Get £10

Betfred offers users who place a £10 wager on a bet builder on tonight’s England vs Argentina semi-final £10 in free bets.

The qualifying bet builder must have at least three selections with combined minimum odds of 3/1 (4.00), meaning that it cannot be used in conjunction with Betfred’s super boosted Kane and Messi shot on target offer.

Free bets are awarded to bettors once their qualifying wager has settled and must be used on a bet builder market. Users can spend their £10 free bet builder on Sunday’s World Cup final, given its five-day expiry date.

bet365 - Bet Builder Refund

Bet builders are challenging to win, particularly when their odds are 1/1 (2.00) or greater. Fortunately, bet365 returns bettors’ bet builder stakes up to £5 as free bets if they lose.

To qualify, users must place a bet builder with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) on England vs Argentina. The maximum amount users can secure from the money-back offer, regardless of how much they staked, is £5.

Free bets are added to users’ balances within 24 hours and have a seven-day expiry date; they cannot be used in conjunction with any of bet365’s other promotions, nor can they be used as stakes on Tote, Colossus bets, Lotto markets and Fantasy Sports entries.

Coral - Risk-Free Bet Builder

Likewise, users who fail to win an England vs Argentina bet builder with Coral will get their stake returned as a free bet if their multi-leg wager meets certain conditions.

Bettors must place a bet builder of between £1 and £10 with minimum odds of 2/1 (3.00) to qualify for Coral’s promotion. If the bet loses, Coral returns the stake as a free bet, which must be used on a football bet builder within 48 hours.

BetMGM - Risk-free bet builder

BetMGM’s ‘Money Back as Free Bet’ bet builder promotion is comparable to those of Coral and bet365, but requires bettors to make a multi-leg same-game selection with at least four legs.

However, unlike other promotions, BetMGM’s money-back offer doesn’t have restrictive free bet returns. Bettors can secure up to £5,000 in free bets if they place a qualifying bet builder of that value.

The US sportsbook’s offer doesn’t include minimum qualifying odds, but it cannot be used in combination with any other promotion.