easyBet Predictions Welcome Offer: Get £30 in World Cup Free Bets - June 2026

Claiming the easyBet Predictions Welcome Offer – How to Get Involved

easyBet offers new customers £30 in free bets for this summer’s World Cup action. The sign-up offer is effortless to redeem; users must place a £20 wager on a prediction market to receive £30 in free bets within 24 hours of it settling.

To ensure that the sign-up process is straightforward, bettors should follow our step-by-step guide: Click any easyBet link on this page and select Join Now. Create a new easyBet account and enter the bonus code YES30 during registration. Make your first deposit using an eligible payment method (deposits made via Skrill, Neteller, or PaySafeCard do not qualify). Place a £20 bet on a Predictions market at maximum odds of 80%. Allow your qualifying £20 Predictions bet to settle. Bets placed on both sides of the same market or multiple selections within the same market will not qualify. Once your qualifying bet has settled, easyBet will credit your account with £30 in Free Bets within 24 hours. Receive 4 x £5 Free Bets for Predictions markets and 1 x £10 Free Bet for the easyBet Exchange

How does the easyBet Predictions welcome offer compare?

easyBet is a reputable sportsbook that belongs to easyGroup, the parent company of easyJet. Its ‘Bet £20 Get £30’ sign-up offer carries value, but isn’t among the industry’s most lucrative sign-up offers.

Several sportsbooks, including bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfred, offer bettors up to £50 in free bets while also requiring a less substantial initial wager.

However, many experienced bettors have already redeemed each of the industry’s most generous offers – so, how does easyBet’s promotion compare to what’s available elsewhere?

easyBet’s offer is distinctive. Unlike most rival sportsbooks’ sign-up offers, a £20 portion of the free bet return must be used on prediction markets.

Prediction markets are platforms where users buy and sell contracts based on the outcome of future events, with prices reflecting the collective belief about how likely something is to happen.

During 2025 and 2026, prediction markets have grown rapidly, partly because prices are determined by market activity rather than bookmaker margins

The remaining £10 portion of easyBet’s sign-up offer must be used on the platform’s exchange. A betting exchange is a peer-to-peer betting platform where users bet against each other rather than a bookmaker.

Boylesports, Unibet, and Betano each offer sign-up offers which reward bettors with between £30 and £40 from a £10 initial wager, but all funds must be used on traditional betting markets.

easyBet’s promotion is less lucrative, but is arguably more valuable to specific types of users who wish to utilise prediction markets and exchanges.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. easyBet Bet £20 Get £30 150% YES30 2. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 3. Paddy Power Bet £10 Get £50 300% No Code 4. Boylesports Bet £10 Get £40 400% No Code

2. 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs

easyBet Predictions Welcome Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Generous qualifying odds High qualifying wager compared to industry standards Compatible with easyBet’s prediction markets and betting exchange

Many casual bettors would understandably be reluctant to wager £20 to unlock a £30 free bet. After all, many rival sportsbooks only require bettors to wager £10 to redeem their sign-up offers.

However, easyBet’s sign-up offer’s true value is found in its terms and conditions. The £20 qualifying wager must be placed on a prediction market with maximum odds of 80%.

Those odds translate to ¼ (1.25) in traditional betting – a price few sportsbooks enable bettors to place qualifying wagers at, with many stipulating that introductory bets must have minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).

As such, users have a lower chance of making a loss from their initial bet.

Bettors could place their initial wager on a market such as ‘Will England Get The Max 9 Points From Their FIFA World Cup Group L Game?’ which has ‘No’ odds of 71%.

Once the outcome of a user’s £20 qualifying bet is settled, they can use free bet tokens on easyBet’s prediction and exchange within 24 hours.

Users can use their prediction and exchange market free bets with flexibility; there are no additional conditions which determine the maximum odds or sports that they can be used on.

Risk-averse bettors can back outcomes with a high probability of occurring, while those willing to take a chance can target higher-odds outcomes for greater potential returns.

However, on low-liquid prediction markets, odds don’t always reflect actual probability. If casual users have used their intuition to back an outcome that analytics and data research suggest isn’t likely to occur, the market becomes mispriced.

When wagering on easyBet’s prediction markets, users should use odds comparison websites to determine whether the odds correlate with the prices offered by traditional sportsbooks.

In fact, when public sentiment swings the wrong way, users can even use their free bets to exploit pricing errors on easyBet.

easyBet Predictions Markets: What can I bet on?

easyBet offers prediction markets on numerous World Cup-related events, such as ‘Will Harry Kane Win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?’, ‘Will Spain Score 4 or More In Their World Cup Opener?’, and ‘Will England Win the 2026 World Cup?’

Other sports and markets offered by easyBet include:

Cricket

Baseball

Tennis

Golf

Politics

easyBet Predictions Welcome Offer Summary

Bettors can wager on prediction markets and exchanges with easyBet’s £30 welcome offer.

To redeem the offer, bettors must place a £20 bet on a prediction market with maximum odds of 80%. While easyBet’s initial wager is pricier than that of several of its rivals, the generous maximum odds condition means that bettors stand a realistic chance of winning their qualifying bet.

The £30 free bets are distributed as 4 x £5 for prediction markets and 1 x £10 for the bookmaker’s exchange. On both prediction markets and on the exchange, easyBet covers numerous World Cup events, along with other sports, including cricket, tennis, and baseball.

Users should be aware that the odds on prediction markets and betting exchanges are determined by public activity. On some occasions, odds will not reflect probability as the prices set by traditional sportsbooks do.

easyBet Predictions Welcome Offer FAQs

How do I claim the easyBet £30 welcome offer?

New customers must register using the bonus code YES30, make a deposit, and place a £20 qualifying bet on a prediction market at maximum odds of 80% (1.25). Once it settles, £30 in free bets is credited within 24 hours.

How is the £30 free bet bonus paid out?

The reward is split into 4 x £5 free bets for prediction markets and 1 x £10 free bet for the easyBet exchange, credited within 24 hours after the qualifying bet settles.

What makes easyBet’s offer different from other sportsbooks?

Unlike most bookmakers, easyBet requires part of the bonus to be used on prediction markets and a betting exchange, rather than traditional fixed-odds markets. This makes the offer more focused on alternative betting formats.

What can I bet on with easyBet?

easyBet offers prediction markets across World Cup events (such as Golden Boot or tournament outcomes) as well as other sports, including cricket, tennis, baseball, golf, and politics.

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