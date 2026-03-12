Betfred
Top 5 Cheltenham Day 3 Free Bet Offers Ranked
bet365
bet365 is among our top five most proficient sportsbooks for day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Many who’ve used the platform for previous festivals or elite sports events will be unsurprised by its high ranking.
But those who are new to the platform are in for a treat ahead of Cheltenham’s third day. Newcomers who place a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) can secure a free £30 bet with bet365. Free bets land in bettors’ accounts shortly after their qualifying wager settles and expires seven days later.
Users who spend their bonus immediately afterwards are likely to continue gambling with bet365 throughout the festival due to its existing customer offers.
The reputable sportsbook offers Best Odds Guaranteed, Extra Way Extra, Racing Value, and Bet Boosts on several of its day three races. In addition, odds are priced more favourably than several competitors in many races.
Sky Bet
Sky Bet ranks among the UK’s top sportsbooks in several categories, and its coverage of the Cheltenham Festival's third day doesn’t let bettors down.
Most sign-up offers stipulate that users place a qualifying wager of at least £10. Many casual users are unwilling to part with £10 for an offer that doesn’t guarantee a cash return. But Sky Bet’s sign-up offer is practically risk-free.
New users receive £30 in free bets, split into three £10 tokens, when they place any wager of £0.05 or more. Meanwhile, existing and new users alike can secure a free £2 bet.
While bettors are not required to spend their £2 free bet on the Cheltenham Festival, it will expire within three days of being applied.
Sky Bet is a cost-effective betting option for new and existing users on day three. The sportsbook offers several boosts and specials that also help to keep the costs down and increase potential returns.
Betfred
It’s hard to argue against Betfred featuring alongside the UK’s top Cheltenham Festival sportsbooks. The UKGC-licensed platform offers a free bet for existing customers, extra place features, and an alluring £40 sign-up offer.
The sign-up offer can be redeemed by newcomers by placing a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Betfred distributes the £40 free bet as two £20 tokens, one of which is acca-specific. Both £20 free bet tokens expire seven days after being applied.
Bettors – new or existing – who place a £10 wager on the Mares Novice Hurdle can secure a free £10 bet. The offer can be redeemed on consecutive days. Bettors who place another £10 wager on the 13:20 Triumph Hurdle on Friday can receive an additional £10 free bet.
Betfred offers Price Boosts on various singles and multiples markets across the festival, while bettors can secure another free bet if the horse that they back to win finishes second.
The sportsbook is a great platform to secure free bets when bettors are willing to place qualifying wagers.
BOYLE Sports
BOYLE Sports is undoubtedly a top-five UK sportsbook for day three of the Cheltenham Festival. The Irish sportsbook’s headline promotion is a £40 sign-up offer, which unlocks after new bettors place a £10 bet with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). As with most sign-up offers, free bets expire seven days later.
Free bets can be secured throughout day three of the Cheltenham Festival when a horse backed to win finishes second. In such cases, the sportsbook returns a bettor’s initial stake, up to £10, as a free bet.
BOYLE Sports also offers an impressive free-to-play game, which secures users who back six outcomes correctly a share of £5,000 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Super Extra Place is available on the 14:00 Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, the 16:40 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, and the 17:20 Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.
Multiply Your Odds, a feature designed for Lucky 15, 31, and 63 wagers, is also available throughout the day and offers extra returns for bettors who only back one outcome correctly.
William Hill
William Hill has been among the UK’s strongest sportsbooks for almost a century, and continues its excellent service ahead of the Cheltenham Festival’s third day.
The sportsbook offers new bettors a £40 sign-up offer, which unlocks after a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) is placed. With low minimum qualifying odds, bettors stand a reasonable chance of winning their initial wager before securing the £40 free bet.
William Hill’s free bets expire seven days after being applied to a bettor’s account, providing enough time to bet on the final two days of the Cheltenham Festival, along with the Premier League and Six Nations actions this weekend.
The sportsbook returns stakes of up to £10 on horses that finish second as a free bet, while Non-Runner Money Back, Extra Places, and Price Boosts are available throughout the day.
With a smooth digital interface on its 4.7-star-rated iOS app, bettors can enjoy a platform that loads quickly and includes insightful information on each of the day’s seven races.
How to claim your Cheltenham Day 3 Free Bets
Claiming most free bet offers is quick and simple, with a similar sign-up process across sportsbooks. Follow these steps to access your free bets in just a few minutes:
- Review the sign-up offers and promotions, then click the link to your chosen sportsbook.
- Hit the Register button and create a username and password.
- Enter your personal details: full name, date of birth, email, phone number, security question, and home address.
- Complete the account setup.
- Deposit £10 (or a smaller amount with Sky Bet).
- Place a qualifying wager: usually £10 (or as little as £0.05 with Sky Bet) on any sports market at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). For bet365, qualifying bets can be placed on markets with odds from 1/5 (1.20).
- Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive free bets ranging from £30 to £40, depending on the sportsbook.
Cheltenham Day 3 Preview
Seven races are scheduled on Thursday, as the Cheltenham Festival enters its second half and switches to the new course.
The 13:20 Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle begins the day’s festivities. Willie Mullins’ Bambino Fever enters the race as favourite, with Oldschool Outlaw and Selma de Vary providing healthy competition.
Meetmebythesea, a 6-year-old trained by Ben Pauling, is the favourite to win the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at 14:00. The Irish horse has won two of its previous three chases.
At 14:40, Wodhooh, Jade De Grugy, and Feet Of A Dancer will fight it out for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle. The 7-horse race also includes Take No Chances, Jetara, Dream On Baby, and Sunset Marquesa, each of whom is an outsider.
Teahupoo has short odds to win the 15:20 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. The Gordon Elliott-trained horse has won three of its four previous hurdle races and looks a good bet to be victorious on Thursday. However, Honesty Policy and Kabral Du Mathan are both capable of challenging.
Mullins’ 9-year-old horse Fact to File is the 16:00 Ryanair Chase’s strong favourite. The French horse has won six previous chases and has finished in second position on a further three occasions.
The 16:40 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle is more finely balanced, with Supremely West, Cest Different, and Electric Mason sitting among the favourites.
Nicky Henderson’s Jeriko Du Reponet and Henry de Bromhead’s Waterford Whispers are the two clear favourites to win the day’s final race, the Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.