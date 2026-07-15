BetMGM England vs Argentina Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for World Cup Semi-final

How to Claim BetMGM’s World Cup Offer

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook. Begin the account registration process. Provide your details, including email, phone number, and home address. Select a username and password. No bonus code is needed for this offer. Complete your account setup. Deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Once your bet settles, you’ll receive £40 in free bets. Free bets are issued as four £10 tokens. Each free bet must be used on horse racing, an accumulator, bet builders, and football bets. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire after seven days.

England vs Argentina Preview

England face Argentina in an iconic semi-final fuelled by the feuds of yesteryear – but Wednesday night’s game won’t be decided by history.

Despite reaching the semi-finals by winning a combined nine of ten games and scoring 30 goals, neither side has been convincing.

In the group stages, Argentina overperformed their xG by over two goals and were heavily reliant on Lionel Messi’s finishing.

The knockout stages have required more moments of brilliance. Cape Verde and Switzerland, both of whom entered their ties with Argentina as underdogs, took the three-time winners to extra time, while Egypt led by two goals until the 79th minute.

Even if their overall performances have been chaotic, Argentina have consistently, whether through Messi’s genius or another player’s resolve, been able to find the net.

They’ve scored 17 times at this summer’s tournament, the most of any team.

England’s World Cup has been similar; they faced a humiliating Round of 32 exit to DR Congo before Harry Kane scored a late brace.

Their performance during a 3-2 win at the Azteca against Mexico the following week was both admirable and courageous, but not dominant or assertive.

In the quarter-finals against Norway, by Thomas Tuchel’s own admission, England were “sloppy, not fast enough, not repetitive enough."

Even still, Jude Bellingham and Kane, both of whom have scored six goals, have consistently been heroic.

While previous World Cup winners, such as Spain in 2010 and Italy in 2006, have been controlled and defensively strong, more recent winners, including Argentina in 2022, have been inspired by star quality.

Even if England rank outside the tournament's top 10 for goals per game, goals conceded per game, and possession per game, they possess the kind of individual match-winners that have defined recent World Cup triumphs.

England can be backed at BetMGM to win at 17/10 (2.70), while Argentina are priced at 39/20 (2.95).

BetMGM’s England vs Argentina Offer – How to Claim

BetMGM Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10 at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 football, 1 x £10 horse racing & 2 x £10 Bet Builders. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

+