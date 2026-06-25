bet365's Extra Time Offer: Payout Promotion Explained

bet365’s Extra Time offer keeps player-prop wagers alive when World Cup matches go to extra time.

Traditionally, next goalscorer, player cards, and player shots on target markets concluded at the end of the 90 minutes, regardless of whether matches went to extra time.

With five of the 16 knockout games at the 2022 World Cup going to extra time, those terms and conditions felt restrictive.

So, bet365 launched Extra Time – a payout promotion that gives bettors an extra 30 minutes for their bet’s criterion to be fulfilled.

The feature is also compatible with Sub On Play On, which keeps player-prop wagers alive after a player has been substituted off.

If a substituted player has not fulfilled the bet’s criteria, such as to score two or more goals, their replacement has the remainder of the 90 minutes and extra time to win the wager. However, penalty shoot-outs are not included in the promotion.

Bettors can utilise bet365’s Extra Time offer in both pre-game and in-play player prop markets.

bet365 Extra Time - How to get involved

Go to bet365 and select a football match (pre-match or in-play) Choose a Player Market (e.g. shots, cards, goalscorer, passes, tackles, fouls) Place your bet as normal If the match goes into extra time (up to 120 minutes), the “More Time to Win” enhancement automatically applies Your selected player market remains active through extra time Sub On Play On still applies alongside this promotion

bet365 Extra Time Offer Example

If England face DR Congo in the World Cup’s Round of 32, bet365 will offer all its normal player prop markets, including shots, cards, and goalscorers.

If a bettor backed Harry Kane to score two or more goals, but the English forward had only netted once after 90 minutes with the scoreline level at 1-1, bet365’s Extra Time promotion would keep the wager alive during the additional 30 minutes.

If Kane scored a second during extra time, the player-prop wager would win. Alternatively, if the striker was substituted and replaced by Ollie Watkins, who then grabbed a late winner, the Kane to score two or more goals wager would pay out through bet365’s Sub On Play On feature.

However, in this example, if either Kane or Watkins scored during a penalty shoot-out without adding to their tally during extra time, that strike wouldn’t fulfil the wager.

+