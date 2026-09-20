bet365 Bonus Code: Score £30 in Free Bets for Fulham vs Manchester United

How to Claim bet365’s Fulham vs Manchester United Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

After a frustrating start to the season, Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in need of three points.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 in the Manchester derby last weekend, despite City going down to ten men after 23 minutes.

In the week, United led Brighton & Hove Albion by two goals, only to lose the game 3-2.

Michael Carrick’s side have been unconvincing this season, but have not performed as badly as their results may suggest.

United have the Premier League’s third-highest combined xG (8.3), the third-highest average possession share (60.5%), and have completed more crosses per game (6.8) than any other team.

While United have underperformed their attacking xG, they have also conceded more goals (7) than their xGA (5.2).

The team’s poor start to the season can partially be attributed to inefficiencies in both boxes, rather than a lack of a cohesive tactical structure.

Sunday’s trip to Craven Cottage is a good opportunity for Carrick’s team to get back on track. Fulham sit 18th in the Premier League, having secured one point from their opening four games.

That point came in a 0-0 draw at Anfield, where the London club took more shots on goal and had more touches in the opposition’s box than Liverpool.

It was a welcome sign that Fulham are more capable than their defeats to Sunderland, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace suggest.

Gonzalo García arrived from Real Madrid for £34 million in the summer transfer window; the 22-year-old scored on his Premier League debut against Chelsea, but he hasn’t scored since, despite starting all of Fulham’s games.

Given that only five Premier League teams have conceded more goals than United this season, García will hope to get back on the scoresheet when Fulham face Manchester United.

United will be without Manuel Ugarte, Tom Heaton, Matthijs de Ligt, and Amad Diallo, while Fulham are missing Kenny Tete and Tom Cairney due to injury.

With neither side enjoying strong starts to the season, United can be backed at bet365 to win all three points at 1/1 (2.00). Fulham have longer odds of 5/2 (3.50), as they attempt to climb out of the relegation zone.

bet365’s Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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