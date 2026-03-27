How to Claim bet365’s England vs Uruguay International Friendly Offer

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England vs Uruguay Preview

England face Uruguay in a friendly match at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, as the Three Lions’ World Cup preparations enter a crucial phase.

It’s 82 days until England’s World Cup campaign gets underway against Croatia – and Thomas Tuchel’s team remains far from settled.

The German manager will use tonight’s friendly against Uruguay, along with next week’s clash with Japan at the same stadium, to refine his thinking on who he will select this summer.

However, several first-team players, including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Marc Guehi, will miss tonight’s game. Each of the four mentioned players is likely to be critical to Tuchel’s plans, but the former Chelsea boss has opted to manage their minutes.

It opens a door for fringe players, such as Kobbie Mainoo, to demonstrate how they can contribute to England this summer.

While Rice and Elliot Anderson have regularly featured in midfield for Tuchel, Mainoo showed during the buildup to the 2024 European Championships that he can offer the elite technical quality that England often lack from the base of midfield.

Jude Bellingham, who has missed multiple recent camps due to injury, will battle Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Morgan Rogers for the number 10 position. The 22-year-old returned from injury as a substitute for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid last week, and is in line to feature against Uruguay.

Should Bellingham start, his key battle will be against Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde. The versatile 27-year-old has been among the top performers in European football this campaign and will test England’s midfielders with his energy and physicality.

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, capable of the sublime and the ridiculous within the same move, also features in Uruguay’s squad. England are priced at ½ (1.50), but must be prepared for the unpredictability of Nunez, among other attacking outlets.

Meanwhile, Uruguay, who are in Group H alongside Spain, Cape Verde, and Saudi Arabia at this summer’s World Cup, can be backed at 11/2 (6.50).

bet365’s England vs Uruguay International Friendly Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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