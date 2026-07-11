bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for England vs Norway World Cup Quarter-Final

How to Claim bet365’s England vs Norway Offer

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England vs Norway Preview

England’s 3-2 victory over Mexico in the Last 16 was a game for the ages, but to ensure this tournament becomes a tale that will be told for decades, the Three Lions must beat Norway in the quarter-finals.

Norway, led by their seven-goal talisman Erling Haaland, were the pre-tournament dark horses.

They cruised through their opening two group games with victories over Iraq and Senegal, before a rotated team lost to France.

Norway’s 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 was impressive, but the victory over Brazil by the same scoreline in the following round was the nation’s greatest footballing night.

Perhaps even more notably, it wasn’t a smash-and-grab victory solely reliant on the finishing of Haaland.

Norway enjoyed 66.4% of possession, showing maturity and restraint by recycling the ball on countless occasions, rather than constantly attempting to utilise their superstar forward.

But when Norway took more risks in possession, Haaland converted his first chance.

The forward, like many of the tournament’s leading goalscorers, is also capable of scoring from unlikely angles, as evidenced by his terrific second goal against Brazil.

On both of the occasions in which England have faced attacking-natured teams at this summer’s World Cup, Thomas Tuchel’s team have conceded two goals.

Haaland’s form, and Norway’s average of 2.67 goals per game, makes it likely that England will concede at least once during the quarter-final tie.

Yet, in the games England were most defensively vulnerable, they were also at their most dangerous, scoring a combined total of seven goals across the games between Mexico and Croatia.

Harry Kane, who has six goals, and Jude Bellingham, who has four, were critical in those victories. As with Norway and Haaland, the world-class talent of the attacking duo means England can score goals without dominating matches.

Against Mexico, England scored three goals from five shots on target. This evening, the Three Lions will hope they’re not reliant on the finishing of their attacking players and that they’re able to produce their most complete performance of the tournament.

bet365 prices England at 9/10 (1.90) to win, while Norway can be backed at 3/1 (4.00).

bet365’s England vs Norway World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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