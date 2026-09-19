bet365 bonus code: Get £30 free bets for Spurs vs Aston Villa

How to Claim bet365’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Offer

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Preview

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Aston Villa on Saturday, with both sides attempting to secure their first Premier League win of the season.

The north London club spent over £300 million in the summer transfer window to rebuild their squad after consecutive bottom-four finishes.

With games against Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the next four fixtures, Roberto De Zerbi’s team must secure their first win of the season soon to prevent their poor start turning into another crisis.

His team are yet to score in the Premier League and have the joint-worst total xG with Saturday’s opponents Aston Villa (3.4).

Unai Emery’s team spent over £250 million in the summer, although for different reasons than Tottenham.

Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, and Emiliano Martínez each departed Villa Park after the 2025-26 season, when Villa finished 4th in the Premier League.

Emery’s challenge is to rebuild an Aston Villa side that qualified for the Champions League in two of the last three seasons.

Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson, and Ibrahim Mbaye were among Villa’s most expensive summer recruits, but none of the trio has found the net this season.

Meanwhile, £34 million arrival Joao Gomes, along with ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, will miss the trip to Tottenham through injury.

Xavi Simons and Mykhaylo Mudryk are unavailable for the home team.

It’s a game between two teams needing to find form in the Premier League, but perhaps lacking the player availability and squad cohesion to achieve it.

Aston Villa’s Alysson – a 20-year-old Brazilian with just six Premier League appearances – is the only player on either side to have scored so far this season.

He will hope to make the difference against Tottenham, a team that Villa have beaten in seven of their last ten meetings.

Villa can be backed at bet365 at 27/10 (2.70), while the hosts are priced at 1/1 (2.00).

bet365’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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