bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in World Cup Free Bets for Spain vs Cape Verde

How to Claim bet365's £30 Spain vs Cape Verde Offer

Visit bet365's sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/15(1.2) or higher You’ll then qualify for £30 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven

Spain vs Cape Verde Preview

2024 European Championship winners Spain attempt to make it consecutive major tournament wins at the World Cup, starting with their Group H match against Cape Verde.

Between 2008 and 2012, Spain won three consecutive tournaments while playing free-flowing, tiki-taka football. With the sixth-youngest squad at this summer’s World Cup, many hope that Spain can dominate another generation.

Spain are bet365's joint 9/2 (5.50) favourites to win the World Cup, and Luis de la Fuente’s team will hope to make a positive start against Cape Verde.

Lamine Yamal, who missed the end of the La Liga season due to injury, has returned to training. Meanwhile, Nico Williams, who was absent from Spain’s most recent friendly against Peru due to injury, is expected to be fit enough to feature during the opening game.

Whether the wing-duo will be risked against Cape Verde, who are ranked 67th in the FIFA World Rankings, is unclear. Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres offer Spain adequate attacking options to beat Cape Verde with or without Yamal and Williams, who may be rested for later in the tournament.

Regardless, Spain’s 2024 European Championship-winning campaign wasn’t about individuals. In midfield, Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Fabian Ruiz combined with slick passes to dominate possession in the middle of the park.

Each of those players are included in Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, although Arsenal’s Mikel Merino may replace Ruiz in midfield for the opening game. Fellow Arsenal midfielder Zubimendi is likely to feature from the bench.

Cape Verde, a nation of just 500,000, must find a way to stop such a cohesive and possession-oriented opposition. Villarreal’s Logan Costa is the team’s only player to represent a top-five league club.

Ireland-born defender Pico, who plays for Shamrock Rovers, may also play in the nation’s first-ever World Cup game, having already represented Cape Verde on 44 occasions.

Spain can be backed at bet365 to pick up three points at 1/10 (1.10), while Cape Verde is priced at 20/1 (21.00).

bet365's £30 Spain vs Cape Verde Offer - Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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