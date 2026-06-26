bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Uruguay vs Spain World Cup Clash

How to Claim Bet365's Uruguay vs Spain Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Complete the sign-up process and verify your details Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Opt into the Bet365 Welcome Offer Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount Qualifying bets must be placed at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Allow the qualifying bets to settle Receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Bet Credits can be combined with cash stakes if required

Uruguay vs Spain Preview

Few expected Uruguay to find themselves under pressure heading into the final group game, but two draws from two matches have left the South Americans facing a must-get-result encounter against Spain.

Uruguay opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia before being held 2-2 by tournament newcomers Cape Verde. Despite enjoying 66% possession and creating plenty of pressure in Miami, defensive lapses once again proved costly. Marcelo Bielsa's side have scored three goals in two games but have struggled to convert long spells of dominance into victories.

Spain arrive in far better spirits. After a surprising 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their opening fixture, Luis de la Fuente's side responded emphatically with a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring before Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice in a devastating first-half display that reminded the rest of the tournament why Spain entered the competition among the favourites.

The Spaniards appear to have rediscovered their rhythm at exactly the right time. De la Fuente praised his side's increased tempo and width against Saudi Arabia and has challenged his players to improve further against Uruguay.

Spain are currently overwhelming favourites to qualify from Group H and know a positive result would almost certainly secure first place. Uruguay, meanwhile, may need a victory to guarantee progression and avoid relying on results elsewhere.

The pressure therefore rests heavily on Bielsa's side, while Spain can approach the game with growing confidence following one of the most convincing performances of the tournament so far.

Bet365's £30 Uruguay vs Spain Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10 and opt into the promotion. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits awarded after qualifying bets settle. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org.

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