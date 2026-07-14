bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Spain vs France World Cup Semi-Final

How to Claim bet365’s France vs Spain Offer

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France vs Spain Preview

There are few bigger fixtures in international football than France against Spain, and this World Cup semi-final feels worthy of the occasion. A place in Sunday's final awaits the winner, with England or Argentina standing between either side and global glory.

France arrives in Dallas in pursuit of playing in their third consecutive World Cup final, a feat achieved by only a handful of nations. Famously winning the 2018 final in Russia, while losing out to Argentina in the 2022 final.

Didier Deschamps' side has won every match at the tournament, overcoming Senegal, Iraq, Norway, Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco while conceding just twice.

Kylian Mbappé continues to lead from the front, taking his remarkable World Cup tally to 20 goals in 20 appearances, while Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Désiré Doué have provided creativity throughout the tournament.

France has no suspension concerns, although Aurélien Tchouaméni has recently been managing a muscle issue.

Spain has steadily grown into the competition after opening with a surprise draw against Cabo Verde. Victories over Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria, Portugal and Belgium have underlined why Luis de la Fuente's side remains among the favourites.

Substitute Mikel Merino has become Spain's knockout specialist with decisive late winners in successive rounds, while Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo continue to dictate matches from midfield.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal, celebrating his 19th birthday on the eve of the game, remains one of the tournament's most exciting attacking threats and will look to build on his outstanding performances.

The recent head-to-head record favours Spain, who defeated France in both the UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA Nations League semi-finals. However, France famously won their only previous World Cup meeting 3-1 in 2006.

bet365's France vs Spain Offer - Key Details

bet365 World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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