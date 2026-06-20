bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Netherlands vs Sweden

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Netherlands vs Sweden Preview

Group F takes centre stage in Houston as two teams that delivered entertaining opening performances meet in a fixture that could have a major impact on qualification for the knockout rounds.

The Netherlands were left frustrated in their opening match after twice surrendering the lead against Japan in a 2-2 draw. Ronald Koeman's side looked set for victory after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville, only for a late Japanese equaliser to leave the Dutch with just a point. Despite showing moments of quality going forward, the Oranje will know they need to tighten up defensively after conceding twice in the second half.

There were positives. Van Dijk remains the leader of the Dutch back line, while Summerville's excellent finish highlighted the attacking threat available to Koeman. Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch also impressed, contributing to both Dutch goals.

Sweden arrive full of confidence after dismantling Tunisia 5-1 in their World Cup opener. Alexander Isak was involved in four of the five goals, continuing the outstanding form that has made him one of Europe's most feared forwards. Viktor Gyökeres also got on the scoresheet, while Yasin Ayari struck twice in a dominant team performance.

Manager Graham Potter currently has a fully fit squad available, and Sweden's attacking partnership of Isak and Gyökeres will pose a significant challenge to the Dutch defence. The Netherlands also appear to have no major injury or suspension concerns heading into the contest.

bet365's £30 Netherlands vs Sweden Offer - Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10 and opt into the promotion. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits awarded after qualifying bets settle. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org

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