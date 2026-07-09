bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for France vs Morocco World Cup Quarter Final Clash

How to Claim bet365’s France vs Morocco Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

France vs Morocco Preview

France’s bid to reach a third consecutive World Cup final continues this evening, with Didier Deschamps’ team facing Morocco in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

During the 2022 tournament, the two teams met in the semi-finals, with France winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

Despite netting eight times during the 2022 tournament, Kylian Mbappe failed to score against Morocco.

The Real Madrid forward has scored seven goals during this World Cup, and keeping him quiet once again will be crucial to Morocco’s chances.

However, like in 2022, France have several players, including Michael Olise, who has registered six assists, and Ousmane Dembele, who has six goal contributions, that can hurt Morocco if Mbappe suffers an off day.

No team in the tournament has scored more goals or taken more shots per game than France. Having only conceded twice, their weaknesses appear minuscule.

But Morocco, who picked up seven points during the group stages before beating the Netherlands and Canada in the knockout stages, are among the strongest performers at this summer’s tournament.

Mohamed Ouahbi’s team has scored two goals per game and are dominant in possession, averaging 58% per game, but that tactical style may work in France’s favour.

The 2018 champions have been at their most devastating during this tournament in transition, utilising the pace of their forwards to quickly stretch the pitch.

France also possess multiple ways to hurt their sixth-ranked opponents, from moments of individual quality to quick passing moves, particularly with each of their star attacking players carrying no injury concerns.

Morocco, who are likely to line up in their trusted 4-2-3-1 formation, will still attempt to bring the game to France. Against Brazil, they took 14 shots, five of which were on target, but only scored once.

With Ismael Sairbari, who has three goals at this tournament, set to miss the clash through injury, Morocco’s hopes of improving their productivity may be limited.

bet365 prices Morocco to win at 11/2 (6.50), while France can be backed at 11/20 (1.55).

bet365’s France vs Morocco World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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