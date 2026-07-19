bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final

How to Claim bet365’s Argentina vs Spain Offer

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Argentina vs Spain Preview

Argentina and Spain, both champions in their respective continents, meet in this evening’s World Cup final – a game of two teams with contrasting styles.

In the semi-finals, Spain produced arguably their most impressive performance of the tournament, beating France 2-0.

Luis de la Funte’s team went into the semi-final as overwhelming underdogs, but looked superior to France from the moment the first whistle was blown.

France, who were dubbed as the tournament’s most lethal attacking outfit, only produced an xG of 0.30, as Rodri and Fabian Ruiz’s intelligence in possession helped to control the game.

It was Spain’s sixth clean sheet in seven matches, but their tactics aren’t just about nullifying the other team's qualities.

The forward players – Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, and Mikel Oryazabal – combine to create regular goal-scoring opportunities, with Spain taking the fourth-most shots on goal per game of any team in the tournament.

Whether Spain will appear as elegant in possession against Argentina remains to be seen.

The Copa America champions defeated England in the semi-finals and were initially intent on making the game as physical as possible, committing 15 fouls across the game.

It wasn't until Argentina went a goal behind that their World Cup-winning potential became apparent.

The technical brilliance of Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez ensured Argentina enjoyed a 78% share of possession from the moment that they went behind until the 85th minute, when the reigning champions equalised.

Argentina’s on-ball dominance allowed Messi to consistently receive the ball, a dynamic that, even at 39, will cause any opposition problems. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner produced two assists to complete the iconic turnaround.

Messi has 12 goal involvements from seven matches this tournament – if he lifts the World Cup after inspiring yet more magic, he will become the favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

His Barcelona heir, Lamine Yamal, is Spain’s most high-profile player, but his World Cup campaign hasn’t reached the heights of his 2024 European Championships.

The winger has only scored on one occasion, but can write the most illustrious chapter of his career by winning Spain’s second-ever World Cup title this evening.

bet365 offers odds of 5/4 (2.25) on Spain to win, while Argentina can be backed at 13/5 (3.60).

bet365’s Argentina vs Spain World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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