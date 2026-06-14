bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in World Cup Free Bets for Germany vs Curacao

How to Claim bet365’s Germany vs Curacao Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Germany vs Curacao Preview

Germany’s World Cup campaign begins on Sunday at 18:00, as the four-time winners take on Curacao in Group E.

After winning the World Cup in 2014, Germany crashed out in the group stages of the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. Their uncharacteristically poor tournament form hasn’t been much better in the European Championships, where they’ve failed to reach the semi-finals in the last two tournaments.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the only remaining member of Germany’s World Cup-winning squad from 12 years ago, as a new generation looks to write a new chapter in the storied nation’s history books.

Despite struggling during his opening season for Liverpool, Florian Wirtz is among the most exciting players in Germany’s squad. The attacking midfielder scored a superb brace for Germany in a 4-3 victory against Switzerland in March.

He’ll look to remind supporters that he’s among the tournament's most talented footballers against Curacao. As will Jamal Musiala, who only made 15 Bundesliga appearances last season due to injury.

Meanwhile, forward Kai Havertz also suffered an injury-disturbed season, but returned during its latter stages to score four goals in six Champions League matches, including one in the final.

With key defender Antoine Rudiger part of a Real Madrid team that disappointed during 2025-2026, Germany’s team feels like a talented outfit where several players need to re-establish themselves as elite-level stars.

Their opening game against Curacao, who are ranked 82nd in the FIFA World Rankings, is as good a chance as any to do just that. Curacao’s recent 4-1 defeat to Scotland raised concerns about how competitive they’ll be during this summer’s tournament.

But, with a population of just 150,000, Curacao are the smallest nation competing at the World Cup, and have produced a remarkable number of talented players, including Middlesbrough winger Sontje Hansen, Sheffield United's Tahith Chong and Burnley’s Shurandy Sambo.

They can be backed at bet365 at 28/1 (29.00) to pull off one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history by beating Germany. Meanwhile, bet365 prices the four-time winners at 1/25 (1.04).

bet365’s Germany vs Curacao World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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