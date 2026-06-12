bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Canada vs Bosnia

How to Claim bet365’s Canada vs Bosnia Offer

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Canada vs Bosnia Preview

The second night of World Cup action gets underway on Friday, as co-hosts Canada face Bosnia-Herzegovina in Group B.

Canada have only previously qualified for the World Cup in 1986 and 2022; in both tournaments, they crashed out in the group stages after losing all their matches.

During both of those competitions, Canada were not expected to progress beyond the group stages. But having remained unbeaten in their last eight games heading into the tournament, many expect Canada to register their greatest World Cup campaign to date.

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has transformed Canada, who have conceded twice during their ongoing eight-game unbeaten run, into a resolute defensive unit.

Marsch may be without Alfonso Davies, the nation’s most high-profile footballer. On June 7th, Davies explained, “I can’t say at the moment whether I’ll be fit in time.”

Nonetheless, the Bayern Munich defender has been absent from the national team with a cruciate ligament tear for over a year, and Canada have successfully adapted to life without the 25-year-old.

Juventus striker Jonathan David is the team’s leading attacking threat; he can be backed at bet365 at 1/1 (2.00) to score or assist against Bosnia, having produced 59 goal involvements in 77 matches for the national side.

None of those games were against Bosnia; Friday will mark the first time Canada has faced Bosnia.

The European nation produced a shock penalty shoot-out victory over Italy earlier this year to qualify for the tournament. The 65th FIFA World-ranked outfit reached the play-offs by picking up 17 points from eight games in a group that also included Austria, Romania, Cyprus, and San Marino.

40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko, who scored 50 goals in the Premier League for Manchester City between 2011 and 2016, is Bosnia's talisman. Dzeko can be backed at bet365 at 2/1 (3.00) to score or assist in Bosnia’s opening World Cup game.

However, Bosnia are priced at 7/2 (4.50) to beat Canada, with the hosts entering their curtain raiser as the ⅘ (1.82) favourites.

bet365’s Canada vs Bosnia World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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