bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for England vs Ghana World Cup clash

How to Claim bet365’s England vs Ghana Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

England vs Ghana Preview

England arrive in confident mood after one of the most entertaining matches of the opening round. Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Croatia 4-2 in Dallas, with Harry Kane scoring twice and Jude Bellingham producing another influential display in midfield.

The Three Lions were far from perfect. Croatia exposed England's defence on several occasions, and Tuchel may consider changes at the back after both Croatian goals came from relatively simple situations. Marc Guehi could push for a starting place, while Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford both impressed from the bench.

In attack, England looked formidable. Kane moved level with Gary Lineker on 10 World Cup goals for England, while Noni Madueke's direct running caused Croatia constant problems. England created numerous chances and could easily have scored more than four.

Ghana also opened their tournament with a victory, but their performance against Panama was considerably less convincing. Caleb Yirenkyi's winner arrived five minutes into stoppage time after a match that lacked quality for long periods.

Carlos Queiroz's side struggled to create opportunities during the first half, although the introduction of Brandon Thomas-Asante transformed their attacking threat after the break. The Coventry City forward provided the assist for the winning goal and may have earned a starting role here.

One major talking point remains Thomas Partey's availability. The midfielder missed the Panama match after being denied entry into Canada and remains unavailable for selection there, although he is expected to be eligible for matches in the United States. His return would significantly strengthen Ghana's midfield.

bet365's £30 Free Bets England vs Ghana Offer - Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

+