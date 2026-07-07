How to Claim bet365’s Argentina vs Egypt Offer

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Argentina vs Egypt Preview

Lionel Messi is writing another chapter in his storied career, as his seven goals in four matches have helped Argentina reach a World Cup Last 16 match against Egypt.

By some, the 39-year-old’s inclusion in Argentina’s World Cup squad was viewed as a novelty selection, but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner still appears to be among the most gifted players on the planet.

The forward’s form has enabled Argentina to win each of its games at this summer’s tournament, with the team scoring 2.67 times per match in the process, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

Argentina were expected to beat Cape Verde by a comfortable margin in the Round of 32, but were taken to extra-time, relying on an 111th-minute own goal by Diney Borges to win the game.

It was the first time during this tournament that Argentina’s attacking ruthlessness has been questioned. They took 22 shots, 10 of which were on target, but only scored on three occasions across 120 minutes.

Before that game, no team had been as clinical at this summer’s tournament as the holders. Despite only taking the 17th-most shots on target at the World Cup, they rank 4th for goals scored per game.

Egypt, who have been a resilient defensive unit rather than an electric attacking one, must limit Argentina to as few meaningful chances as possible if they’re to advance to the quarter-finals.

Egypt have conceded a single goal in each of their four World Cup matches, picking up three 1-1 draws against Belgium, Iran, and Australia, who they eventually beat on penalties, and securing a 3-1 victory over New Zealand.

Mohamed Salah scored during the victory over New Zealand, but has not found the back of the net on any of his other three World Cup appearances, despite registering three assists.

The former Liverpool talisman took the decisive penalty during Egypt’s shoot-out victory over Australia; it’s likely that his nation will need him to provide another big moment to get past Argentina.

bet365 offers odds of 8/1 (9.00) on Egypt to pull off a shock victory, while Argentina are priced at 19/50 (1.38).

bet365’s Argentina vs Egypt World Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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