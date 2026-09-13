bet365 Bonus Code: £30 Free Bets for Man United vs Man City derby

How to Claim Bet365’s Manchester United vs Manchester City Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least £5 and claim the offer within 30 days of registering. Bet365 awards 300% of the qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £30. To release the Bet Credits, place qualifying bets equal to the value of your deposit, capped at £10. Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). All qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once you complete the requirements, up to £30 in Bet Credits will be released into your account. Bet Credits expire seven days after being added, and the Bet Credits stake is not included in any returns. No Bet365 bonus code is required.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Few Premier League fixtures ripple beyond their own city quite like the Manchester derby, with title ambitions, European qualification and local bragging rights regularly tangled together when United and City meet.

Both sides enter the derby following European victories. City travelled to Portugal on Tuesday and returned with a 2-0 win over FC Porto, with Erling Haaland scoring twice at the Estádio do Dragão.

The Norwegian remains the obvious danger for United, but City's midfield also impressed in Portugal. Ayyoub Bouaddi produced an assured performance on his first Champions League start for the club, while Enzo Fernández provided the assist for Haaland's opener.

United's midweek assignment was rather less demanding. They beat Sabah FK, a side from Azerbaijan, 4-0 at Old Trafford, with Matheus Cunha breaking the deadlock before Bruno Fernandes doubled the advantage. Patrick Dorgu also impressed after returning to the starting XI, providing the assist for Cunha's opener.

Fitness could have a greater influence on Sunday's derby. Amad Diallo is ruled out with a muscle injury, while Luke Shaw was rested against Sabah. Matthijs de Ligt is yet to feature this season. City, meanwhile, could welcome Nico O'Reilly back onto the bench following a lower-back problem, although Jeremy Doku remains a doubt with the calf injury he suffered against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Recent history offers little separation between the neighbours. Their last ten competitive meetings have produced four United victories, four City wins and two draws. United also won the most recent encounter 2-0 at Old Trafford in January.

Bet365’s £30 Manchester United vs Manchester City Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days. Receive 300% of the qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30, after placing qualifying bets equal to the deposit amount, capped at £10. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method and bet restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

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