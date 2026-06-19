bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Scotland vs Morocco

How to Claim bet365's Scotland vs Morocco Offer

Follow these simple steps to unlock the bet365 World Cup bonus:

Visit bet365 through the promotional link Register a new account and complete the sign-up process Make a qualifying deposit between £5 and £10 Claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount Qualifying bets must include selections at odds of at least 1/5 (1.20) Once your qualifying bets settle, you'll receive up to £30 in Bet Credits Use your Bet Credits across bet365's football betting markets Bet Credits expire seven days after being awarded

Scotland vs Morocco Preview

Friday's meeting between Scotland and Morocco could prove decisive in the race to qualify from Group C.

Scotland opened their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti thanks to a John McGinn goal, ending a 28-year wait for a World Cup win. While Steve Clarke's side collected three valuable points, the performance itself was less convincing. Haiti enjoyed plenty of possession and created several opportunities, leaving Scotland knowing they will need to improve against stronger opposition.

The Scots remain heavily reliant on key figures such as McGinn, Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay. McTominay, in particular, was quieter than usual against Haiti and Scotland will hope their midfield talisman can exert greater influence in Boston.

Morocco arrive full of confidence after producing one of the most impressive performances of the tournament's opening weekend. The Atlas Lions earned a deserved 1-1 draw with Brazil and arguably looked the better side for long periods. PSV midfielder Ismael Saibari opened the scoring, while teenage Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi announced himself on the world stage with a superb display in midfield.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side are also benefiting from an exciting new generation of talent, blending the experience of Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz with emerging stars such as Bouaddi and Chemsdine Talbi.

Morocco are expected to be without winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who has been ruled out through injury, while Scotland have no major suspension concerns heading into the contest.

bet365 currently makes Morocco favourites to claim victory, reflecting their impressive display against Brazil. However, Scotland already have three points on the board and know that avoiding defeat would leave their qualification hopes firmly in their own hands heading into the final group match against Brazil.

bet365's £30 Scotland vs Morocco Offer - Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit between £5 and £10 and claim the offer within 30 days. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits awarded after qualifying bets settle. Bet Credits expire after 7 days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org

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