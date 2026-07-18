bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for France vs England World Cup 3rd Place Playoff

How to Claim bet365’s France vs England

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France vs England preview

The World Cup third-place play-off rarely carries the same emotion as the final, but it often produces one of the tournament's most open and entertaining matches.

After suffering semi-final disappointment, both France and England now have one final opportunity to leave North America with a medal and end their campaigns on a positive note.

England arrive following a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina, where Anthony Gordon's opener looked set to send the Three Lions into their first World Cup final since 1966 before late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez completed a dramatic turnaround.

Thomas Tuchel's tactical switch to a back five after taking the lead came under heavy scrutiny, and Saturday offers the German coach an opportunity to experiment further while also giving valuable minutes to players who have featured sparingly throughout the tournament.

France's own hopes of retaining the World Cup ended in the semi-finals, but Didier Deschamps is also expected to rotate his squad. Fringe players such as Rayan Cherki could be handed a start, while experienced figures who have played limited roles may finally get meaningful minutes before Les Bleus head home.

With little riding on the result beyond pride and a slightly unwanted bronze medal, both managers have greater freedom to adjust formations, test different partnerships and make early substitutions.

That tactical flexibility is exactly what makes bet365's Sub On Play On offer particularly interesting. Unlike a typical knockout match, where managers may be reluctant to change key players, this fixture could feature numerous substitutions across both teams, increasing the likelihood that replacement players influence the game.

There is still individual motivation, too. Kylian Mbappé remains locked in a fascinating Golden Boot battle with Lionel Messi, while Harry Kane also retains an outside chance of claiming the award should he produce a prolific display.

bet365's France vs England offer - Key details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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