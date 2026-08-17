Best Odds Guaranteed: Ranking UK bookies that offer BOG - August 2026

Top Best Odds Guaranteed Bookies Ranked - August 2026

1. bet365

bet365 has one of the broadest racing products among major UK bookmakers, with Best Odds Guaranteed available on qualifying UK and Irish horse racing as well as greyhound racing. For horse racing, qualifying bets placed from 08:00 on the day of the race can benefit from BOG, meaning a winning selection is settled at the Starting Price if it drifts beyond the price originally taken.

The operator covers everyday Flat and National Hunt racing, as well as the biggest meetings on the calendar. That means races at Cheltenham, Aintree, Ascot, Goodwood, York and the Epsom Derby meeting can all sit within its qualifying UK and Irish BOG coverage. The 2026 season has already provided memorable Festival performances from Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth, Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood and Champion Chase victor Il Etait Temps, illustrating the calibre of racing included within the bookmaker's domestic coverage.

There is plenty beyond straightforward win and each-way betting. bet365 offers markets including Each-Way Extra, Position Payout, Place Only, Betting Without, forecasts, tricasts, match bets and winning-distance options. It also carries ante-post markets for major future meetings, although these longer-term wagers are generally outside the scope of BOG.

Its international racing operation is extensive too. Bettors can find racing from North America, Australia, France, and the Middle East, as well as other major jurisdictions. That makes it possible to follow global stars throughout the year, although customers should remember that international availability does not mean BOG automatically applies.

2. William Hill

William Hill offers Best Odds Guaranteed on qualifying UK and Irish horse racing, with the promotion available from 08:00 on race day until the off. It applies to eligible win and each-way singles and multiples, with the win portion of each-way wagers benefiting when the Starting Price is bigger than the price originally taken.

BOG is restricted to horse racing rather than greyhounds, and there are several exclusions to remember. Ante-post, Tote and pari-mutuel bets are not included, while markets such as Each Way Extra, Place Markets, Lengthen Your Odds and Insurance bets can fall outside the promotion. Customers should therefore check that their chosen market carries BOG rather than assuming every racing wager qualifies.

William Hill nevertheless has a substantial racing catalogue. Alongside win and each-way betting, customers can find Place markets, Betting Without, match bets and its Pro Racecard features. Coverage ranges from major meetings at Ascot and York to everyday cards at courses such as Uttoxeter, Thirsk, Chepstow, Kilbeggan and Cork.

Internationally, William Hill carries meetings from North America, Continental Europe, Australia and New Zealand, while virtual racing provides additional around-the-clock markets. As with its rivals, however, its international catalogue should be treated separately from the UK and Irish races eligible for BOG.

3. Paddy Power

Paddy Power's Best Odds Guaranteed promotion is focused exclusively on horse racing, rather than greyhound racing, and comes with more qualification conditions than some rival offers. Customers need to opt in and meet the promotion's minimum-stake requirements, making it particularly important to read the current terms before placing a bet.

BOG covers eligible standard win and each-way singles and multiples on UK and Irish racing. International racing, ante-post selections, in-running bets, forecasts, tricasts, Place Only and Betting Without markets are excluded, as are a number of promotional bet types. That creates a clear distinction between the enormous number of races Paddy Power prices and those carrying its BOG protection.

Its overall horse racing product is considerably broader. Extra Place Races are prominent, while customers can also find Place Only, Betting Without, forecasts, tricasts, Insure Bet, Power Prices and longer-term ante-post markets for meetings such as Cheltenham, Aintree and Royal Ascot.

International racing adds another layer, with markets regularly available from Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, North America, France, South Africa and the Middle East. That international programme could include some of 2026's most fascinating Flat performers, from Forever Young in Japan to Ka Ying Rising in the sprinting division.

4. Betfred

Betfred's Best Odds Guaranteed offering covers UK and Irish horse racing, with qualifying bets available for BOG from 08:00 on race day. If an eligible early price is taken and the horse subsequently wins at a bigger Starting Price, settlement is made using the higher price.

One notable element is the availability of the promotion across Betfred's online sportsbook, mobile product and high-street betting shops. However, there are exclusions. Ante-post bets, free bets, Tote markets, enhanced prices and certain Extra Place races do not qualify, while the treatment of some multiple bet types can differ between online and retail betting.

The wider sportsbook includes the familiar win, each-way, and Place Only markets, alongside forecasts, tricasts, Betting Without, match bets, and promotional markets such as Fred's Pushes. Coverage extends across virtually the full British and Irish programme, from major festival races to lower-profile weekday cards from around the globe.

5. BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports combines UK and Irish horse racing BOG with coverage of selected UK and Irish greyhound meetings, making it one of the operators on this list to extend the guarantee beyond horses. Qualifying win and each-way bets placed from 08:00 on race day can receive the bigger Starting Price if the selection drifts.

For horse racing, that means coverage encompasses the everyday British and Irish calendar as well as flagship occasions including Cheltenham, the Grand National, Royal Ascot and Leopardstown's major meetings. Ante-post, Tote, Place Only, match bets, in-running bets and wagers funded with free bets are among the categories that do not normally qualify.

BOYLE Sports also offers a strong selection of alternative markets. Pick Your Place allows customers to alter their place terms, while Extra Place races, forecasts, tricasts, accumulators and future racing markets provide options beyond conventional win and each-way wagers.

Its international coverage is particularly wide-ranging. Racecards can include Japanese JRA and NAR meetings at tracks such as Tokyo, Kyoto, Sapporo, Niigata, Ohi and Kawasaki, as well as Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. Major US, French and Middle Eastern racing is also available.

Which bookies offer Best Odds Guaranteed?

The precise time at which Best Odds Guaranteed begins is important. Placing the same wager too early can mean the bet does not qualify, so customers should always check the operator's current promotional terms before staking.

Bookmaker BOG available from Horse racing coverage Greyhound BOG? bet365 08:00 on race day Qualifying UK & Irish racing Yes William Hill 08:00 on race day Qualifying UK & Irish racing No Paddy Power 09:00 on race day Qualifying UK & Irish racing No Betfred 08:00 on race day Qualifying UK & Irish racing No BOYLE Sports 08:00 on race day Qualifying UK & Irish racing Yes, selected UK & Irish meetings

Terms can change, while operators may impose additional requirements, including minimum stakes, opt-ins, eligible markets, or maximum payouts. Always check that the BOG promotion is active on your account and race before placing a bet.

Best Odds Guaranteed Explained

Best Odds Guaranteed is designed to remove one of the drawbacks of taking an early price on a horse. Rather than having to decide whether the current odds or eventual Starting Price will prove better, a qualifying BOG bet can effectively give you the more favourable of the two if your selection wins.

For example, imagine backing a horse at 3/1 during the morning. Money subsequently arrives for other runners, and your horse drifts to an official Starting Price of 4/1. If your wager qualifies for BOG and the horse wins, the bookmaker settles the bet at 4/1 rather than the 3/1 originally taken.

The protection also works in the opposite direction. If you back the same horse at 3/1 and it is heavily supported before shortening to a 2/1 Starting Price, you retain the original 3/1 price. BOG therefore protects the attractive early price while also allowing a bettor to benefit from a later drift.

That can be particularly useful during major meetings such as Cheltenham, Royal Ascot and the Grand National, where markets can move substantially throughout the day. It is also valuable on ordinary cards, particularly in competitive handicaps where the market may remain fluid until shortly before the off.

Best Odds Guaranteed FAQs

What is Best Odds Guaranteed?

Best Odds Guaranteed is a bookmaker promotion that pays qualifying winning bets at the Starting Price when that price is higher than the early price originally taken.

For example, back a horse at 3/1 and see it drift to an SP of 4/1, and a qualifying BOG bet is settled at 4/1. If the horse instead shortens to 2/1, you retain your original 3/1 odds.

Do I need to place my bet at a specific time?

Yes. Bookmakers set their own eligibility windows for Best Odds Guaranteed, and a wager placed before the promotion begins may not qualify.

Most of the operators covered here begin BOG on the morning of the race, generally at around 08:00 or 09:00. Check the specific bookmaker's latest terms before placing a bet, particularly because promotional rules can change.

Does BOG apply to every horse race?

No. Most UK bookmaker BOG promotions concentrate on qualifying UK and Irish racing. A bookmaker may offer markets on races from Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, France, the United States or the Middle East without extending its Best Odds Guaranteed promotion to those meetings.

Does Best Odds Guaranteed apply to ante-post bets?

Generally not. Ante-post markets are normally excluded because bets are being placed well in advance of race day rather than within the bookmaker's BOG window.

Is Best Odds Guaranteed worth having?

BOG gives qualifying bettors additional price protection without sacrificing an early price if the selection subsequently shortens. That makes it a valuable feature when comparing horse racing bookmakers.

It remains important to compare the wider package, however, including each-way terms, market depth, minimum stakes, promotional restrictions and which races qualify. BOG improves the settlement terms of an eligible bet; it does not improve the horse's underlying chance of winning.