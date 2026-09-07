Best Bet £10 Get £30 Offers Ranked - September 2026

bet365

bet365 offers new customers £30 in free bets when they place a £10 wager with minimum qualifying odds of 1/5 (1.20).

Most rival sportsbooks require qualifying wagers to have minimum odds of at least 1/2 (1.50), making bet365’s sign-up offer among the strongest on the market.

The offer also suits those unwilling to wager the full £10, as bet365 awards free bets worth 300% of the qualifying stake when users wager £5–£10.

This means that a bettor who made a £5 qualifying wager would be entitled to £15 in free bets.

Bettors can use their free bets on any sports market, but must not be used as stakes on Bet Builder selections.

Likewise, Acca Boost, a promotion that applies bonuses to the odds of multi-leg wagers as more selections are added, cannot be used with bet365’s free bets.

Free bets expire after seven days; bettors should time their sign-up to the British sportsbook strategically to ensure appealing markets are available.

William Hill

Users who place a qualifying wager of £10 with William Hill receive £30 in free bets, but the terms and conditions are slightly different from bet365’s sign-up offer.

To qualify, bettors must place a £10 wager with minimum odds of ½ (1.50).

While the qualifying odds are less favourable than bet365’s equivalent, odds of ½ (1.50) still have an implied probability of 66.67%, meaning users can back strong favourites and unlock free bets.

As with bet365’s offer, the qualifying wager must be placed on an eligible sports market. Those who place initial wagers on virtual football, horse racing, or greyhound racing will not qualify for the offer.

Cashed-out wagers that meet the initial qualifying conditions – a £10 stake with minimum odds of ½ (1.50) – will also not qualify for the offer.

Once the qualifying wager is settled, the sportsbook credits 3 x £10 free bets to the user’s account.

William Hill applies an industry standard seven-day expiry date to all free bet credits.

Betano

bet365 and William Hill are among the UK’s most well-known sportsbooks. As such, many bettors have already redeemed their sign-up offer.

In such cases, Betano’s ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ sign-up promotion offers exceptional value.

The sign-up offer is particularly useful for football fans; the initial wager must be placed on any football market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).

While the qualifying conditions are less favourable than bet365 and William Hill’s sign-up offers, free bets expire after 14 days, giving bettors an additional week to use their bonus funds compared to most rival sportsbooks.

The free bets are credited as 3 x £10 football bets, with each token distributed on consecutive days. Immediately after the qualifying wager is settled, bettors receive a £10 any football market free bet.

24 hours later, Betano will apply a £10 ‘Any Football Acca’ with at least three selections to eligible users’ accounts.

The following day, bettors receive their final Betano free bet: a £10 football bet builder, which must have at least three selections from a single event.

Midnite

Midnite’s ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ promotion is equally as rewarding. To redeem the offer, new users must sign up using the code ‘BETGET30’, deposit, and place a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).

The online sportsbook’s free bets are distributed as five separate tokens: a 1 x £10 Single Free Bet voucher, 3 x £5 Pre-match Bet Builder Free Bet vouchers, and 1 x £5 Pre-match Accumulator Free Bet voucher.

The 1 x £10 single free bet can be used on in-play markets, while the other four tokens require users to place their wagers pre-match.

All free bets can be used on any of Midnite’s sports, including virtual markets. As is industry standard, free bets expire after seven days and cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions.

The London-based sportsbook’s digital platforms have a clean interface, with its mobile app rated 4.7 stars on the iOS App Store.

BetVictor

There are few sign-up offers on the market that are more lucrative than BetVictor’s football-specific ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ sign-up offer.

The bonus code-free promotion has a 300% stake-to-bonus ratio, equalling or rivalling the offers of the UK’s most prominent sportsbooks.

BetVictor’s terms and conditions are advantageous, too: the £10 qualifying wager must have minimum qualifying odds of 1/1 (2.00) and be placed on a football market, meaning users stand a realistic chance of winning their initial bet.

Once the qualifying wager has been settled, users receive a £5 Football Acca Free Bet (2+ Selections), £5 Football Bet Builder Free Bet (3+ Selections), and £5 Football Lucky Dip Free Bet, along with a 100% Boost Token on any Football ACCA with a £10 max stake.

For example, if the odds of a four-fold wager were 33/1 (34.00), the 100% Boost Token would increase the odds to 66/1 (67.00).

24 hours after the qualifying wager is settled, users receive their final two free bets: a £10 Football Acca Free Bet (2+ Selections) and a £5 Football Bet Builder Free Bet (3+ Selections).

All the free bets and the bonus token expire after seven days.

What are Bet £10 Get £30 Offers?

Almost all major UK sportsbooks offer a sign-up offer – but many include stipulations that aren’t favourable for bettors.

For example, several sportsbooks offer sign-up offers where users receive 100% or less of their initial stake as a free bet.

Some promotions may also require users to place a certain number of bets before they can withdraw their winnings.

By contrast, each of the five ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ offers covered on our list is simple.

New users must create an account, deposit funds, and place a £10 wager that meets the offer’s minimum odds requirement to receive £30 in free bets, equalling a 300% stake-to-bonus ratio.

Users cannot withdraw free bets as cash but can withdraw winnings from free bets if they exceed the sportsbook’s minimum withdrawal floor.

Most sportsbooks have a £5–£10 minimum withdrawal floor, depending on the payment method that’s been used.

Each sportsbook is also UKGC-licensed, meaning they must follow strict customer care and financial regulations, ensuring that users are safe when they place their £10 qualifying wagers.

How to Sign-Up and Claim your Bet £10 Get 30 Offer

Sign up for an account: Choose your preferred sportsbook and create a new account. These promotions are generally available to new customers only. Check the qualifying requirements: Before depositing, check the minimum odds and market restrictions for your chosen sportsbook. Deposit funds: Add at least £10 to your sportsbook account using an eligible payment method. Place your qualifying bet: Place a £10 sports wager that meets the sportsbook's minimum odds requirement. Bet365 accepts qualifying bets from 1/5 (1.20), while William Hill requires minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Betano, Midnite and BetVictor require minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Check market restrictions: Betano's qualifying wager must be placed on a football market, while BetVictor also requires the initial wager to be placed on football. William Hill excludes virtual football, horse racing and greyhound racing from its qualifying bet. Avoid cashing out your qualifying wager: Most do not count a qualifying wager that is cashed out towards its promotion. Wait for your qualifying wager to settle: Once the qualifying bet has been settled, the applicable free bets will be credited to your account. Some sportsbooks distribute the £30 as multiple smaller free bet tokens rather than one £30 free bet. Check your free bet restrictions: Betano's free bets are restricted to football, while BetVictor's free bets are also football-specific. Midnite's £10 single free bet can be used in-play, whereas its other free bets must be used pre-match. Check expiry dates: Bet365, William Hill, Midnite and BetVictor's free bets expire after seven days. Betano gives users 14 days to use its free bets, although its three £10 tokens are distributed across consecutive days. Use your free bets before they expire: Free bets cannot normally be withdrawn as cash, but any qualifying winnings can be withdrawn subject to the sportsbook's standard terms and minimum withdrawal requirements.

Best Bet £10 Get £30 Offers FAQs

What are Bet £10 Get £30 Offers?

‘Bet £10 Get £30’ offers are sportsbook promotions where new customers can earn £30 in free bets by placing a £10 qualifying wager. Each promotion includes a minimum odds requirement, free bet expiry dates, and may have market-specific conditions.

Which Sportsbooks Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Promotions?

bet365, William Hill, Betano, Midnite, and BetVictor are among the largest and most reputable sportsbooks that offer ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ free bet promotions.

How do I claim a Bet £10 Get £30 offer?

Create a new account, deposit funds, and place a qualifying £10 sports bet that meets the sportsbook's minimum odds and market requirements. After the bet settles, the free bets are credited to your account, subject to the promotion's terms and expiry period.