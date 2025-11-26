Sattyik Sarkar

European football writer

Bio: Sattyik hails from Kolkata, India, which is also known as the Mecca of Football in the country. He has been following the sport since 2008 and developed a passion for European football after watching Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United dominate the Premier League. Sattyik has worked for publications such as The Bridge, Khel Now, Sportskeeda and Sportsdunia, and has also been a member of the media team of I-League champions Inter Kashi.

My Footballing Story: There was a time when Sattyik was engrossed in cricket, but then football came along. During the 2008-09 season, a nine-year-old Sattyik was introduced to Manchester United by a friend at school. He considers Cristiano Ronaldo to be his hero, and Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho as his favourite managers, while having an admiration for Johan Cruyff's philosophy. He studies the tactical aspects of the sport and delivers an impartial view in his role as a football writer.

Areas of Expertise:

Tactical aspects of football

Manchester United

Transfer market dynamics

Scouting

Favourite Footballing Memory: Sattyik dreams of seeing Indian football develop and hopes to one day see the Indian national team participate in the World Cup. When it happens, that will automatically be his favourite footballing memory.