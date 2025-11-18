Getty/GOAL
'He can't do it alone' - Karim Benzema calls on Real Madrid to give Kylian Mbappe more help as he outlines how France superstar can 'combine' with Vinicius Jr
Mbappe's sublime form this season
Mbappe has been the torch-bearer for Madrid this season, almost single-handedly carrying Los Blancos with his 18 goals in 16 games. A mainstay in the team since his arrival in 2024, he has been the most important player, at first for Carlo Ancelotti and now for Xabi Alonso. With Madrid targeting a clean sweep of trophies after missing out on all major silverware last term, Benzema says it is up to the rest to step up and combine with last season's La Liga top scorer.
What did Benzema say?
Benzema, himself a former Real Madrid striker, someone who has scored 354 goals in 648 matches for the club, has praised Mbappe for his deeds, but believes he requires additional support to fire more. "Mbappe is much better this season; scoring goals isn’t new to him," Benzema said. "He did it at PSG, and at Real Madrid he’s going to score many more. What we expect from Kylian is that when he gets the chance, he’ll score it. That’s how Real Madrid is."
The former French international has also urged Mbappe to combine with Brazilian counterpart Vinicius Jr, saying: "Real Madrid need him a lot, and there are games where he has to score, like vs Atletico Madrid, Liverpool. These are teams that sit back, and he has to step up, work those situations. He has to combine with Vini Jr. Real Madrid is waiting for Mbappe for these moments, to bring home the Champions League. I think he can do it with the other players. He can’t do it alone. He needs Vini Jr, other players… that’s just how it is. I think Vini Jr, Mbappe, Rodrygo (even though he doesn’t play much), Bellingham… they have to communicate. One is there to score goals, another to provide assists."
Benzema's advice to Jude Bellingham
After a rough patch, Jude Bellingham is slowly regaining his lost goal-scoring form, which is partly to be blamed to his shoulder injury and the tactical shift at Madrid under Alonso. Since his return from injury in mid-September, the English midfielder has secured three goals, including the match-winning effort against Juventus in the Champions League, and one assist. Benzema said: "We’re not going to tell Bellingham to score goals because that’s Mbappe’s job, nor are we going to tell him to be the number 10 because that’s Bellingham’s role. They need to talk. He’s now better, but he needs to focus more on these moments when Real Madrid needs him because he has everything he needs to do it."
When do Real Madrid return to the pitch?
Alonso's contingent will be back in the mix on November 23, against Elche. However, until December 7, they will be playing on the road. They recently witnessed a transformation of the Bernabeu, which hosted the first-ever NFL game in Spain. Their home matches were kept waiting due to this mega-event, but on December 7, they will return to home soil to play against Celta Vigo in the domestic league. In between, they have fixtures against Olympiacos (November 26), Girona (November 30) and Athletic Club (December 3).
