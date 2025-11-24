A 12-match ban?! Mainz defender told he should be made 'an example of' as lengthy suspension demanded after becoming most sent-off player in Bundesliga history

As per Thon, who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany, Kohr has been deliberate when it comes to endangering the opponents and a line needs to be drawn to set an example. He said to Kicker: "I think it's time to set an example. In this extraordinary case, I think a ban of up to 12 weeks for the Mainz defender is absolutely appropriate. I myself have often played against opponents who have overdone it with their pace, in a way this is certainly part of the contact sport of football and you sometimes have to endure a lot. But a line is crossed when you constantly endanger the health of your opponent."

Kohr's teammate, Danny da Costa, spoke in support of the defender, saying: "You keep reading articles in which he is described as the ‘bully of the league’. I’ve known and played with him long enough to say that this is not fair to him. He has an aggressive playing style, but there are many other players who occasionally go too far. The tackle on Moerstedt was not intentional."

Nadiem Amiri, who plays as an attacking midfielder for Mainz, however, delivered a flat answer. He said: "It was quite clearly a red card. It was not a smart move as he is a key player for us."

Mainz head coach Bo Henriksen, however, played safe by saying: "I didn't see it. But, everyone says it wasn't smart. I have to talk to Dominik."