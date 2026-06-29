Finance Editor

Bio: The first article I ever wrote as a young journalist was for UK trade paper Investment Week, and it was about the merits of buying into the dot-com boom. That was in spring 1998, when we still capped up the word Internet in articles, and buying stocks and shares online as a retail investor was in its absolute infancy. As an exciting new world back then, it hooked me in – and I’ve been writing about money and how to use it ever since.

Today, I write about finance and investing as a freelance editor and have spent many years working across national media. This includes Moneysavingexpert.com, Britain’s biggest consumer finance website, as well as the Independent on Sunday (personal finance editor) and Daily Mail (deputy money editor).

But my time writing about finance hasn’t just been for journalism. I also spent six years as head of editorial for Barclays Bank, helping customers to become more confident with all aspects of their money, including investing and saving.

My football story: I had a choice of two teams to support growing up near Bristol – City or Rovers – and picked the former on account of their being higher placed in the old Division One at the time.

But the Robins have never flown as high since, though it was a joy to see ex-England manager Roy Hodgson briefly take the reins recently. I now mostly follow the ins and outs of football via my younger son’s favourite team, Liverpool, and relish fan memes on social media after every game; the mix of invention and passion is mind-boggling!

Areas of expertise:

How to look after your money

How to stay on top of your investment

How to save for retirement

How to have fun with your money too!

Favourite footballing memory: Watching Ricky Villa scoring his mazy goal in the 1981 FA Cup final replay – the first time I’d ever seen a footballer play like that on the biggest stage. Still gives me a chill whenever I see it replayed.