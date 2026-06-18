Which football clubs are publicly traded?

For most fervent fans, supporting your football club might mean snapping up this season’s shirt and going to as many matches as you can (while avidly following every transfer rumour and result of course!).

But for a small and growing group of supporters, their fandom has gone a step further…and crossed into finance.

Today, several major football clubs around the world are publicly traded companies, which means you can buy its shares and effectively become a part-owner.

The idea sounds wonderfully romantic: owning a piece of your beloved club.

Yet football stocks can behave very differently from traditional investments. Results on the pitch can move share prices, transfer rumours can trigger volatility, and emotional decision-making often matters more than balance sheets.

So which clubs can you actually invest in, and what should football fans understand before buying shares?

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

Key Summary

Why clubs go public: Listing on a stock exchange can help provide a huge financial boost and raise funds for long-term investment.

Major players? Buy shares in European giants: You can trade shares in clubs including Manchester United, Juventus and Galatasaray.

How football shares behave differently: Short-term game results can cause prices to fluctuate.

A risky ‘passion’ investment: The emotional side to football can be a big risk to consider.





What does it mean for a football club to be publicly traded?

A publicly listed football club is simply one that has issued shares for investors to trade on a stock exchange.

Why would it decide to do this? To raise money. It then uses this cash to help boost the club’s fortunes in any number of ways. For example, to:

Fund a stadium redevelopment

Pay off debt

Grow its global fanbase

Invest in players and youth squad infrastructure.





In exchange, the club must then open itself to much more public scrutiny. In other words, it becomes accountable to shareholders (including you) and financial regulators, just like any other listed company.

The publicly listed structure of a club can vary widely.

Some clubs float only a minority stake while keeping control with founding families or holding companies. Other clubs allow fans to buy stock, but don’t give them much in the way of voting power.

Buying a share in a publicly-listed club tends to mean more than just finance to a fan, though.

For supporters, buying shares is often more emotional than financial. Owning stock in a football club creates a symbolic connection — part fandom, part investment.

But unlike many other industries, football clubs are notoriously difficult to value because their success depends very heavily on unpredictable sporting performance.

For example, qualification for the UEFA Champions League, relegation battles, and managerial changes can all dramatically affect income and investor sentiment - the way the market feels about the club and if it’s worth backing or not.

It’s often said that this very unusual degree of unpredictability makes football shares a unique corner of the market.

Which football clubs can you buy shares in

Several of Europe’s biggest names are currently listed on various international stock exchanges. Here are some of the most notable examples:

Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU): Despite being an English club, Manchester United is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It is one of the most heavily traded sports stocks in the world.

Borussia Dortmund (XETR: BVB): Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Dortmund is unique as the only publicly traded club in Germany's Bundesliga, operating under the country’s specific "50+1" ownership rules that limit outside control.

Juventus FC (BIT: JUVE): The Italian giants are listed on the Borsa Italiana in Milan. The club's shares have historically experienced high volatility around major sporting events and corporate restructurings. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 also had a major impact.

AFC Ajax (AMS: AJAX): Based in Amsterdam, the historic Dutch club is publicly traded on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.





Other smaller or regional clubs across Europe, such as Celtic FC, Benfica, and Lazio, also maintain public listings on their respective local exchanges.

A number of Turkish clubs, including Galatasaray SK, Fenerbahçe SK, and Beşiktaş JK, trade on the Borsa Istanbul and often endure yoyoing price swings driven by fan enthusiasm.

Many of the world’s biggest and wealthiest clubs are not publicly listed. Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona remain member-owned institutions (supporters pay a yearly fee for membership), while Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, and Chelsea FC are privately owned.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

How do football stocks behave differently?

It’s often said that football stocks rarely behave like normal shares.

In most industries, investors focus heavily on earnings, margins, and long-term growth forecasts. While listed football clubs certainly publish financial reports, it’s the short-term sporting results that often dominate market behaviour instead.

In fact, a single match can have a major - and immediate - impact on a club’s share price.

For example, if your team qualifies for European competitions, it can trigger a cash boost worth tens of millions. Meanwhile, relegation can torpedo finances overnight.

As a result, investors tend to watch league tables almost as closely as quarterly earnings.

Transfer activity also plays a huge role. When Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s shares surged as investors anticipated higher commercial revenues, sponsorship deals, shirt sales and global attention. On the other side of the coin, a fruitless search for talent in the transfer windows or key player injuries can trigger pessimism.

Fan emotion creates another unusual dynamic. Many shareholders are supporters first and investors second. This can mean irrational share price movements, especially during long spells of optimism or crisis.

Share liquidity is another factor. Compared with major blue-chip stocks, football shares often trade in relatively low volumes. This can mean prices move sharply on limited buying or selling activity.

Then there’s the thorny issue of profitability.

Even clubs generating huge revenues frequently spend aggressively on wages and transfers to stay competitive - and end up making huge losses. As a result, long-term profits can be inconsistent despite massive global fanbases.

For many who trade in the market, football club shares can therefore feel more of a speculative investment compared to other industries.

What are the key risks beginners should keep in mind?

The biggest risk is likely to be confusing emotional loyalty with sound investing.

Buying shares in your club can be thrilling, but supporters should recognise that football stocks are often highly volatile and financially unpredictable.

Strong fan engagement does not automatically translate into shareholder returns.

Sporting performance remains the central risk to watch out for. Missing out on Champions League qualification, a revolving door of managers, or suffering relegation can all deliver hammer blows to club income and, in turn, the share price.

Club debt is another concern to take into account.

Many clubs operate with a lot of borrowing, particularly after stadium developments or expensive transfer windows. Rising interest rates can make those debts harder to manage.

Ownership structures can also put fan investors at a disadvantage. Some clubs issue different classes of shares that give ordinary shareholders little real influence over decision-making.

And regulatory uncertainty matters too. Financial fair play rules, broadcasting deals, league restructuring, or changes to European competitions can all have a major impact on future revenues.

It’s often said that, for many fans, owning football shares works best when viewed as a personal ‘passion’ investment rather than the foundation of any investment portfolio.

The appeal lies partly in the joy of your own football story - owning a tiny piece of the club you love. And in football, that sort of emotion has always been part of the business model.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

Your capital is at risk. The value of investments can go down as well as up. Past performance is not an indicator of future results. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



