Nukul Jashoria

European football editor

An experienced media professional with a strong background in content strategy and editorial leadership, I earned my Journalism bckground from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2019. A firm advocate of authentic journalistic practice, I once dreamt of becoming a cricketer but eventually found my true calling in sports journalism, turning passion into profession. Over the years, I have worked with leading organisations such as NDTV, Times Now, where I worked as a TV man, and Sportskeeda, where I built a reputation for insightful sports coverage, compelling storytelling. I also have a knack for investigative stories.

Areas of Expertise:

News writing & editorial leadership, Fan engagement

European football insight, Transfer market dynamics

Premier League, Champions League coverage

My Football Story: Football has always been more than just a sport for me, it’s been a passion shaped by iconic figures and unforgettable moments. Growing up, I became a devoted Bayern Munich supporter, idolising the legendary duo "Robbery" of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whose flair defined an era. Beyond the Bundesliga, I was equally drawn to the drama and intensity of the Premier League, making me a true follower of the European game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey has also been a major inspiration, his relentless pursuit of greatness sealing my love for the sport. Among the countless memories, Mario Gotze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final stands out as one of my favourites, an unforgettable moment in football history.