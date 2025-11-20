New York Red Bulls not '100% sold' on Timo Werner as ex-Chelsea & Tottenham forward sees MLS route blocked ahead of January transfer window

The German international’s bid to reignite his career in MLS has been dealt a blow as the New York Red Bulls confirmed they will not pursue a deal for the RB Leipzig striker this winter. The former Chelsea and Tottenham forward has been entirely sidelined from Ole Werner’s plans in Leipzig, despite having a contract until 2026. With 113 goals for the club, he remains Leipzig’s record scorer, but his status has shifted dramatically.

Werner has been aware for weeks that a move is necessary, and as reported in Germany, he began planning his departure as early as mid-October, with MLS standing out as his preferred destination. New York Red Bulls, a sister club within the Red Bull network, tried to secure him in the summer and even prepared a two-and-a-half-year contract. However, the deal reportedly collapsed when Werner’s salary expectations could not be met.

With his winter exit now looming and his role diminished in Leipzig, Werner had looked again toward MLS. But the Red Bulls, who have an open Designated Player slot and high roster flexibility, have chosen not to revisit the transfer. The shift comes at a time when the club is undergoing a broader identity reset after missing the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.