Getty Images Sport
Kylian Mbappe causes controversy in France with visit to Dubai padel club after pulling out of Didier Deschamps' squad with injury
Mbappe sparks new storm after Dubai trip
French captain Mbappe’s absence from France’s final World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan has created renewed tension after the forward travelled to Dubai shortly after being released from national team duty. Declared unavailable by Didier Deschamps, the Real Madrid star was expected to undergo medical examinations in Madrid before rejoining his club’s training schedule. Instead, luggage tags posted by the Instagram account Drikcfootball showed the forward departing Paris for Dubai last Saturday morning.
As reported by L'Equipe, Mbappe stayed several days at the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel and visited the “Padel One” club, though it remains unclear whether he played or simply attended. His trip came just 24 hours after the French Football Federation (FFF) issued a statement explaining that he was suffering “from inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination,” following his brace against Ukraine, a match that secured France’s qualification for the next World Cup.
This sudden detour to Dubai, without stopping in Madrid for evaluation, has posed tough questions, recalling the autumn of 2024 when Mbappe’s recurring absences for Les Bleus had already caused friction shortly after he signed for Real Madrid. It has once again left many in France questioning the management of his fitness, his communication, and the timing of his personal activities during international breaks.
- AFP
Deschamps explains injury concerns amid ‘chronic’ issue
France coach Deschamps attempted to calm tensions but ended up adding more layers to the debate. Speaking to L’Equipe TV, he clarified the long-standing ankle problem that forced him to release the player, saying: “He has almost chronic inflammation because he's had this ankle problem for a while now. Even if it doesn't prevent him from playing. I believe there's no risk to take given that we've already qualified, and I've made him available to Real Madrid.”
The president of the FFF, Philippe Diallo, added historical context when reflecting on the forward’s importance, saying at the time: “He is currently going through a delicate sporting moment. When he is the best player in the world, he becomes an irreplaceable asset for the French national team. My only wish is for him to return to his best and rejoin us in March for the next call-up, bringing everything he has always given us.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Recurring issues, distractions and national team frustration
Mbappe has been managing ankle discomfort since October 4, when he suffered a knock against Villarreal. While he has continued playing, the pain has not fully subsided, and Deschamps admitted the issue is prone to relapses.
But the controversy extends beyond injuries, as the Real Madrid star also endured a six-month spell without playing for Les Bleus coinciding with an alleged sexual assault case in Stockholm, an accusation he has firmly denied. For French authorities, such off-field turbulence, combined with the recurring “ankle problem,” continues to place the player under intense scrutiny at a time when every absence becomes part of a larger narrative.
This latest incident, withdrawing from France due to inflammation only to appear in Dubai days later, has deepened frustration
- Getty
Real Madrid return for Elche showdown
Despite the noise around his absence, Real Madrid are not expected to conduct any further medical examinations on Mbappe, as nothing has been planned yet. The forward is due back at Valdebebas on Wednesday for treatment. If he trains as planned on Friday, with no session scheduled Thursday, he is expected to start against Elche on Sunday, as Xabi Alonso aims to manage workloads during a demanding season.
Inside Real Madrid, the focus appears less on the ankle complaint and more on the psychological strain linked to Mbappe’s ongoing legal dispute with Paris Saint-Germain. Still, in sporting terms, Mbappe remains crucial as Madrid navigate a packed run of fixtures in La Liga and Europe.
For France, all eyes now turn to March’s international window, and Should Mbappe return fully fit and available, this controversy will fade. But if more absences follow, old tensions will resurface once again.
Advertisement