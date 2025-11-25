'The team picks itself' - Vincent Kompany told Bayern Munich teenager can make the difference alongside Harry Kane in Champions League clash against Arsenal

The Bavarians arrive at the Emirates for one of the biggest Champions League nights of the season, and Matthaus is convinced that boss Kompany does not need to overthink his lineup. In his latest Sky Sport column ahead of Wednesday’s clash, the German legend argued Karl should start in place of Luis Diaz, suspended after receiving a red card against Paris Saint-Germain, claiming the teenager offers the “special moments” Bayern will need against an in-form Arsenal side.

The showdown pits the two best-performing teams in Europe against one another, with both Arsenal and Bayern winning all four Champions League matches so far. Arsenal have swept aside every opponent without conceding a single goal, while Bayern enter the tie unbeaten across all competitions, recently dismantling Freiburg 6-2 with Olise starring and Karl featuring again despite carrying a minor fitness issue.

Matthaus believes the pattern of Bayern’s thrilling 2-1 win in Paris offers a blueprint for London. “Bayern stands for dominance, as they showed against PSG, allowing very little defensively in the first half,” he wrote. For that reason, he believes Kompany must back the formula that has lifted Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga and to a perfect Champions League start, a formula that, in his view, must include Karl.