The German forward's future at RB Leipzig is essentially over, and the 29-year-old is now reportedly targeting a high-profile move to Inter Miami, where he hopes to line up alongside superstar Messi. Werner has played just one minute of football this season and no longer features in Leipzig’s matchday squads, leaving a winter exit increasingly likely.

Bild reported that Werner is especially tempted by Miami’s project and the global pull of playing with Messi, whose presence continues to reshape the MLS landscape. The glamour surrounding the club, both in sporting ambition and lifestyle appeal, is said to suit Werner and his wife Paula, making South Florida an attractive landing spot as he seeks a fresh start.

A move to MLS had already been on the table last summer, when the New York Red Bulls made inquiries through the Red Bull network. At the time, Werner remained reluctant to leave Leipzig due to his sizeable salary and the belief he could still revive his career in Germany. But his situation has deteriorated drastically, and with his contract expiring in 2026, a winter departure is now seen as essential to avoid drifting toward free agency.