Getty Images Sport
PSG to battle Real Madrid and Liverpool for free Dayot Upamecano transfer amid ongoing Bayern Munich contract talks
Upamecano contract saga intensifies as PSG joins Madrid
French international Upamecano’s superb form this season has only added urgency to Bayern’s race against time to secure the defender’s long-term future. The French centre-back has been one of boss Kompany’s most influential performers, recently showcasing his impact in Bayern’s 6-2 victory over Freiburg, where he also scored. But despite Bayern’s desire to tie him down until 2030 or 2031, as reported by Sky Sport, the signature remains missing.
This delay has opened the door for Europe’s heavyweights. Madrid, long in the market for a long-term defensive successor, remain strongly interested. PSG, meanwhile, have now emerged as a serious contender, with Sky Sport reporting the French side have joined Madrid in vying for a potential free-transfer move next summer, a scenario Bayern desperately want to avoid.
Bayern’s position is clear, Upa is seen as central to the club’s defensive rebuild under Kompany, and the hierarchy is pushing to finalise terms as soon as possible. However, with his contract running until 2026 and financial constraints limiting Bayern’s flexibility, the situation remains delicate, and increasingly competitive.
- AFP
Upamecano downplays money motive
In the aftermath of Bayern’s win over Freiburg, Upamecano openly addressed the growing speculation around his future. The Frenchman stressed that finances were not the decisive factor as talks continue.
Upamecano has insisted that he was not driven solely by economic incentives, insisting that sporting conditions would have significant influence. And on the constant speculation surrounding his next steps, he kept things deliberately vague, saying: “I can say this 100 more times, but we’ll see what happens.”
As per the report, those close to the club believe Upamecano is genuinely torn. He is settled in Munich, buoyed by Kompany’s trust, and thriving in a system that suits his strengths. Yet the prospect of joining Real Madrid or returning home to France with PSG is a powerful one, especially with a free transfer potentially offering greater long-term flexibility.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Elite clubs sense rare opportunity as Bayern fight to keep star
Upamecano’s appeal across European giants stems from more than Bayern’s contract struggles. Madrid view the 27-year-old as a potential partner for Eder Militao or replacement long-term option alongside Antonio Rudiger. PSG, meanwhile, consider him a cornerstone for their next cycle, particularly as they continue building a French core under Luis Enrique.
With modern centre-backs commanding fees north of €80m, the possibility, however slim, of a free transfer next summer has alerted every major sporting director in Europe. Bayern are aware of this leverage and recognise they must act quickly to maintain control of the situation.
Behind the scenes, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is intensifying efforts to finalise an agreement, but financial realities complicate the process. Bayern have already committed major resources to keep Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich, which has stretched the wage structure and made negotiations with Upamecano more delicate.
The interest from the European elites continues to grow as Real Madrid and PSG have been the most persistent suitors, but Barcelona have also monitored developments as part of their long-term defensive planning.
With each passing week, pressure rises on Bayern to deliver a deal that reflects Upamecano’s value without disrupting their evolving wage model. The risk of losing him on a free would be a massive sporting and financial setback.
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern push for winter breakthrough as rivals wait
Heading into a crucial phase of the season, Bayern hope to accelerate talks before the January window, aiming to remove any uncertainty around Upamecano’s status. An early resolution would give the club clarity as they continue monitoring young defenders in case negotiations collapse.
Madrid and PSG are expected to intensify contact with the player’s representatives if no extension is reached on table quickly. Bayern, however, remain confident that Upamecano’s preference is to stay, provided a mutually acceptable deal is reached.
For now, the defender remains central to Kompany’s plans, and both sides recognise that a long-term extension would bring stability. But unless Bayern can match his expectations without breaking their wage structure, a high-profile transfer battle could define the upcoming summer window.
Advertisement