World Cup - Final Stage Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between England and DR Congo will kick-off at Jul 1, 2026, 12:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

England vs DR Congo is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo. Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

England and DR Congo meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 1, with a place in the last 16 on the line.

Thomas Tuchel's side finished top of Group L with seven points, beating Croatia 4-2 on matchday one before drawing 0-0 with Ghana and closing out the group stage with a 2-0 win over Panama. Jude Bellingham has been the standout performer, finishing the Panama match with the most key passes, most completed dribbles, most tackles, a goal and an assist across 70 impressive minutes.

England carry questions into the knockout rounds, though. Bukayo Saka has played a bit-part role so far, with Gary Neville among those voicing concern over the Arsenal forward's physical condition. There is also a right-back problem that Tuchel will need to manage, with Djed Spence potentially set to start in that position after injuries reduced England's options at the back.

DR Congo arrive in Atlanta having secured their place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. Sébastien Desabre's side came from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game, with Yoane Wissa in lethal form after netting three of the Leopards' four group-stage goals. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Portugal and lost narrowly 1-0 to Colombia.

Desabre has built a side that is hard to break down, with captain Chancel Mbemba anchoring the defence alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and Arthur Masuaku. England will need patience and precision to find a way through.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch England vs DR Congo, including TV channel information, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch England vs DR Congo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no official injury or suspension list has been published. The main fitness concern is at right-back, where Jarell Quansah's availability is uncertain after he was forced off during the Panama match. Declan Rice is expected to return to the starting XI after sitting out that game to manage a calf problem. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sébastien Desabre has also not yet named his lineup or flagged any injuries or suspensions through official channels. DR Congo's squad includes familiar Premier League names in Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe and Masuaku, with Wissa and Cédric Bakambu expected to lead the attack. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England head into this match having won four of their last five fixtures, drawing the other. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Panama in the World Cup group stage, and they also beat Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Ghana. Across those five matches, England scored ten goals and conceded two.

DR Congo's recent record shows two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game to secure qualification, and drew 1-1 with Portugal on matchday one. They lost 1-0 to Colombia in between, and in pre-tournament friendlies drew 0-0 with Denmark and lost 2-1 to Chile. Across those five matches, DR Congo scored five goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between England and DR Congo is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between the two nations at this stage of a major tournament, and no historical match records are confirmed.

Standings

England finished first in Group L, while DR Congo advanced from Group K in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs DR Congo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: